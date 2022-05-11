RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

6 African startups listed among World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers of 2022

Emmanuel Abara Benson

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has unveiled a list of 100 innovative tech startups for its 2022 Technology Pioneers cohort.

According to WEF, the Technology Pioneers' list is an assemblage of leading "early-to growth-stage companies from around the world that are pioneering new technologies and innovations."

These startups are at the forefront of their industries, leading change and solving some of the world's most pressing problems including climate change, food security, cybersecurity, etc.

This year's cohort consists of 100 startups from across the world, including these six from Africa —Okra, Access Afya, Sendy, Pula Advisors, Ejara and Ampersand.

Following their unveiling, the technology pioneers will now join an alumni community that comprise some of the world's most valuable tech companies, including Google, Twitter, Spotify, Wikipedia and Mozilla, etc.

"By joining this community, Technology Pioneers begin a two-year journey where they are part of the World Economic Forum’s initiatives, activities and events, bringing their cutting-edge insight and fresh thinking to critical global discussions. Technology Pioneers are an integral part of the Forum’s Global Innovators community, which is an invitation-only group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation," said a statement by WEF.

About the African startups

  1. Okra: Okra is a Nigerian API/fintech startup that specialises in digitalising financial services across the continent. The company does this by making it possible for fintechs and even banks to easily access customers' financial information/data.
  2. Access Afya: This Kenyan startup specialises in the provision of quality and affordable healthcare for the global mass market. Using technology, the healthtech startup leverages available "patient data to facilitate efficient diagnostic, operational and follow-up care pathways."
  3. Sendy: This is also a Kenyan startup and it specialises in building Africa's ecommerce fulfilment infrastructure for consumer brands. In other words, the company makes "trading in Africa easier and more beneficial to more people" according to information available on its website.
  4. Pula Advisors: This Kenyan startup doubles as an insurance and technology company, designing innovative insurance and other digital products farmers. The goal is to de-risk all agricultural investments and guarantee profit.
  5. Ampersand: This Rwandan startup has been described as the leading battery-swap energy network for light vehicles. Information available on its website says: "we offer East Africa's five million taxi motorcyclists a commercial electric motorcycle that is cheaper from day one, provides better overall user experience and requires minimal customer behaviour change."
  6.  Ejara: This Cameroonian startup specialises in helping Africans at home and in the diaspora to invest in different forms of investments including equities, cryptos, commodities, etc.

Recall that last year, eight African startups were named in the WEF 2021 Technology Pioneers list. The startups are: Cambridge Industries (Ethiopia), FlexFin Tx (Zimbabwe), Kuda (Nigeria), Moringa School (Kenya), mPharma (Ghana), Sokowatch (Kenya), 54Gene (Nigeria), and Gro Intelligence (Kenya).

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

