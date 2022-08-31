5 possible scenarios now that there is a Twitter Circle

Although teased in May, Twitter has made the Twitter circle feature available for some users which means that their tweets can only be seen by specific people, the limit is 150 users.

Many other apps like Instagram and Snapchat have a similar feature to this Twitter circle feature where only specific people can see your pictures and updates.

As a place where people are constantly tweeting their thoughts, it's a good thing Twitter is making your thoughts private.

But what does this really mean?

1. Imagine being in a circle you don't want

There is a likely scenario where you get added to a circle you do not want. What do you do? Perhaps, the person created the Twitter circle where they share nude pictures and overly horny tweets, would you ask them to remove you?

2. Your friends don't think you are worthy to be in their Twitter circle

What if no one adds you to their Twitter circle list and you know they have one - which begs the question, are they really your friends?

3. People taking screenshots of private tweets

Can you imagine the impending chaos if an enemy in the guise of a friend takes screenshots of some of your cowardly tweets and posts them to the general public? What do you do now?

4. It becomes commercialized

Twitter is the hub of porn and only fans content. Imagine paying to be in someone's close circle. Many people do it on Snapchat. It won't be surprising if you are asked to pay to join a Twitter circle.

5. Those who will never use the feature

Some people do not want to hide their real thoughts, they are prepared to speak their minds and damn on the consequence.