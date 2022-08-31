RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

5 possible scenarios now that there is a Twitter Circle

Temi Iwalaiye

What if your tweets can only be seen by specific people?

Twitter's close circle feature [skynews]
Twitter's close circle feature [skynews]

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

Although teased in May, Twitter has made the Twitter circle feature available for some users which means that their tweets can only be seen by specific people, the limit is 150 users.

Many other apps like Instagram and Snapchat have a similar feature to this Twitter circle feature where only specific people can see your pictures and updates.

As a place where people are constantly tweeting their thoughts, it's a good thing Twitter is making your thoughts private.

But what does this really mean?

There is a likely scenario where you get added to a circle you do not want. What do you do? Perhaps, the person created the Twitter circle where they share nude pictures and overly horny tweets, would you ask them to remove you?

What if no one adds you to their Twitter circle list and you know they have one - which begs the question, are they really your friends?

Can you imagine the impending chaos if an enemy in the guise of a friend takes screenshots of some of your cowardly tweets and posts them to the general public? What do you do now?

Twitter is the hub of porn and only fans content. Imagine paying to be in someone's close circle. Many people do it on Snapchat. It won't be surprising if you are asked to pay to join a Twitter circle.

Some people do not want to hide their real thoughts, they are prepared to speak their minds and damn on the consequence.

What other likely scenarios do you think Twitter circle may cause?

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

39-year-old man rapes friend’s wife on her matrimonial bed in Lagos

39-year-old man rapes friend’s wife on her matrimonial bed in Lagos

7 weird things that happen during s*x, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during s*x, and they're normal

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Doyin should come f*ck me at this point' - Tacha expresses worry over BBNaija's Doyin's obsession

'Doyin should come f*ck me at this point' - Tacha expresses worry over BBNaija's Doyin's obsession

Beauty queen Precious Chikwendu reunites with estranged hubby Femi Fani Kayode and kids again

Beauty queen Precious Chikwendu reunites with estranged hubby Femi Fani Kayode and kids again

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

Trending

BTC market crashes, around $70 billion lost after comments by US bank chair (CNBC)

BTC market crashes, around $70 billion lost after comments by US bank chair

This African President strongly believes cryptocurrency is the ultimate solution for financial inclusion

How to make money investing in cryptos

Twitter's close circle feature [skynews]

5 possible scenarios now that there is a Twitter Circle