Top 5 intimate moments Queen Elizabeth II shared with Africa

As a result, it comes as no surprise that some of the Queen’s most memorable moments happened outside of her homeland. She was a monarch who loved to see the world’s magnificence rather than confine herself to the gold-plated walls of her palace.

The beloved Queen enjoyed traveling and establishing harmony between Britain and its partner states. She also hoped to demystify herself with her travels, allowing those she encountered to see her for the human that she was. Like she once said; “I have to be seen to be believed.”

Her visits were not all directly diplomatic as she also loved to site see and enjoy the beauty the rest of the world had to offer.

Whether for politics or for leisure, Queen Elizabeth's presence around the world gave people a reason for hope, and Africa was no different. Her visits to Africa marked some very pivotal events in Africa’s history, whether by accident or design.

Below are some of the monumental moments the late Queen shared with Africa;

Queen in Kenya: In 1952, Queen Elizabeth, then princess, paid a visit to Kenya, on a getaway trip to the Safaris with her husband, the Duke of Edinburg. While at the Treestop hotel in Kenya, she received word that her father, King George VI had passed effectively making her the Queen. Inadvertently, she officially became the Queen of England, whilst in Kenya.

The Queen's 21st Birthday: One of the most monumental moments the Queen shared with Africa was when she turned 21 in Cape Town, on the 21st of April, 1947. On that same day, she gave a powerful speech in Cape town which was broadcast around the world. She pledged her devotion to the Commonwealth, dedicating her life to its service.

Highlife Queen: On the 18th of November 1961, four years after Ghana’s independence, the Queen paid a visit to the West African gold coast. While there she met with the revolutionary president and front man for decolonization, Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah, and on that day, both leaders shared a dance. This moment at a time when segregation and the cold war were heightened, demonstrated in vivid colors the splendor of unity, and chipped away at many ugly racial stereotypes.

Mandela and Elizabeth: Following the fall of apartheid in South Africa, Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to the country. There she met with the first black South African President, the revolutionary Nelson Mandela. The two apparently hit it off and became close friends. They even addressed each other by their first names. The Queen would later sign letters to President Mandela with "Your sincere friend, Elizabeth R."

