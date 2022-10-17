RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

5 interesting facts about the 3,000 seater building paid for by Nigeria’s third-richest man, Abdul Samad Rabiu

Victor Oluwole

Abdulsamad Rabiu is the founder of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate active in cement production, sugar refining and real estate. According to Forbes, the Nigerian billionaire is worth $5.5B.

Abdulsamad-Rabiu, Chairman BUA Group. (Forbes)
Abdulsamad-Rabiu, Chairman BUA Group. (Forbes)

Read Also

1. The Abdul Samad Rabiu (ASR) Initiative recently commenced the groundbreaking construction of a 3,000-seater main Amphitheater building for the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), one of the leading universities in Nigeria.

2. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the amphitheatre project would cost over $1 million (N1 billion). ASR hired the best contractors to ensure commitment and early completion of the amphitheatre. When completed, the structure will allow many students to use the facility for general studies classes and various other courses without causing congestion.

3. The amphitheatre facility will include a 3,000-person capacity main auditorium, a wide platform with offices, and large storage facilities, among other things. The decision to build the amphitheatre at the university is in line with Abdul Samad Rabiu’s dedication to helping Africans look inward to solve their problems while implementing solutions to such concerns.

4. According to Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, the university amphitheatre will be located in a strategic location overlooking the picturesque Dam location of the institution.

“The choice of the location is to allow our immediate community to benefit from the utilisation of the amazing edifice without disturbing the institution,” he said.

5. The amphitheatre project would be completed within 11 months, according to Mr David Bello, the Principal Partner of Ayo-Bello Consultants.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries that surprisingly have the cheapest gas prices in the world

10 African countries that surprisingly have the cheapest gas prices in the world

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Best-dressed celebrities at Don Jazzy's late mother celebration of life

Best-dressed celebrities at Don Jazzy's late mother celebration of life

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at 2022 World Cup

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at 2022 World Cup

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

'We're paying for every slight error' - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

'We're paying for every slight error' - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022: The full winners list

Trending

Fuel-Prices

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices for October 2022

Lowest prices of gas in Africa

10 African countries that surprisingly have the cheapest gas prices in the world

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

The Blue moon of Joesphine

7 most expensive diamonds to come from Africa