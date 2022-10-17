5 interesting facts about Dangote’s beef with Nigeria’s north-central government, Kogi State

The 10-day dispute between both parties was spurred upon by the State’s rejection of the factory’s legality.

The Cement plant, located in Obajana, a small district in the north-central region of Nigeria, was acquired by Dangote Industries Limited in 2003, and the factory commenced its tax remission in 2007.

However, the Kogi State government recently disputed the company’s best practices relating to the purchase of the plant, insisting that the acquisition of the cement plant by Dangote did not follow due process.

In response, Dangote stressed that its acquisition of Obajana Cement Company followed due process. Regardless, the Kogi State government, with the support of the House of Assembly, shut down the plant, maintaining their stance, citing asset-grabbing in the case of the plant acquisition.

Fortunately, the short-lived altercation has been resolved. The plant has been reopened and operations are set to kick off.

Below are five interesting facts about this case: