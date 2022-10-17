RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

5 interesting facts about Dangote’s beef with Nigeria’s north-central government, Kogi State

Chinedu Okafor
Dangote and Kogi State governor
  • The Nigerian National Security Council has ordered the reopening the Dangote cement plant at Obajana, Kogi State. 
  • The directive came as a result of security threats, protests, and a huge employment gap. 
  • The Kogi State Government ordered the shutdown of the plant which lasted for 10 days.

The largest cement conglomerate in Sub-Saharan Africa, Dangote Cement, and the Kogi State have been at each other’s throats for close to two weeks now.

The 10-day dispute between both parties was spurred upon by the State’s rejection of the factory’s legality.

The Cement plant, located in Obajana, a small district in the north-central region of Nigeria, was acquired by Dangote Industries Limited in 2003, and the factory commenced its tax remission in 2007.

However, the Kogi State government recently disputed the company’s best practices relating to the purchase of the plant, insisting that the acquisition of the cement plant by Dangote did not follow due process.

In response, Dangote stressed that its acquisition of Obajana Cement Company followed due process. Regardless, the Kogi State government, with the support of the House of Assembly, shut down the plant, maintaining their stance, citing asset-grabbing in the case of the plant acquisition.

Fortunately, the short-lived altercation has been resolved. The plant has been reopened and operations are set to kick off.

Below are five interesting facts about this case:

  1. Federal Government intervention: The resolution of the 10-day squabble between Dangote Cement and the Kogi State was brought about by the intervention of the Nigerian federal government. The development followed an order by the National Security Council on Friday ordering the reopening of the cement plant.
  2. Biggest employer: Dangote cement is the largest employer and taxpayer in Kogi State. Dangote Industries Limited is also the second largest employer of labor in Nigeria second only to the government. It is the highest private-sector taxpayer to the Federal Government. 
  3. Popular opinion: Needless to say, the reopening of the state's biggest factory was a welcomed development. Most residents in the area were opposed to the government’s decision to close the plant, seeing as they were being put out of a job.  Following the FG’s announcement of the reopening, commercial motorcyclists brandished green leaves in victory and celebrated from Friday evening to Saturday morning. BusinessDay interviewed a number of its Kogi residents and found that the popular opinion of the people leaned towards reopening the plant. 
  4. Potential violence: It’s no surprise that the reopening of the plant was a directive of the National Security Council. This was a result of potential security threats as well as the employment gap that was created. According to the same interviews conducted by BussinesDay, several residents noted that they became weary of the plant road’s security. A statement from the state’s information commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, read in parts that there have been brickbats, threats, and violence that were freely deployed. The minister of police affairs Mohammed Dingyadi, also stated, “An agreement has been reached between the Kogi state government and the Dangote Cement in Kogi on the need to re-open the factory and ensure that there is peace in the state.”
  5. Widespread protest: The decision by the Kogi State government and its house of assembly was largely opposed, even the Federal government of the country saw no sense in it. Some of the groups that spoke against the shutdown include The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Shareholders Associations in Nigeria, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Arewa Youth Group, and the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI). 
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
