5 highly successful African business leaders share their best business advice

MD/CEO of Endeavor Nigeria, Tosin Faniro-Dada: Focus on long-term value creation.

My advice to aspiring or starting entrepreneurs is to focus on long-term value creation and never lose sight of the "why." Entrepreneurship can be a long, lonely, and arduous journey, so make sure what you are working on will stand the test of time. Avoid jumping on trends just because they are popular and focus on ventures with tangible long-term benefits.

Head of Growth, Rest of Africa at Flutterwave: Find people who believe in your vision.

Collaborations and partnerships are crucial. Get the right people on board, pool resources, align your visions and be strategic with your methods towards achieving your goals. Doing these will surely tip the scales in your favour.

CEO Paystack, Shola Akinlade: Focus on solving one problem.

Businesses are bought, not sold. The most important thing is to choose a problem you are excited about solving and focus on that every day.

Founder and CEO of MFS Africa, Dare Okoudjou: There is no perfect time to start a business.

There is no perfect time to start a business. Whether a crisis is caused by tough economic times or caused by a pandemic, new needs arise that could be short-term or enduring. To be more precise, many of the same needs remain, but they need to be met differently. Ultimately, it depends on the business. The pandemic has had a significant impact on all aspects of life, but pandemics eventually go away. As long as you are creating products that address consumers' immediate needs during that time, you can set up a successful business.

Founder of Sari for Change, Rayana Edwards: Stay authentic.

