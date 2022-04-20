5 hard facts and forecasts about poverty in Africa that will either sadden or fascinate you

First fact about poverty in Africa

In Africa where the world's highest concentration of poor people are currently located, the situation is agonisingly pitiable. According to Brookings, one in every three Africans live below the global poverty line, thus representing 422 million Africans or 70% of the world's poorest of the poor.

But the situation is not absolutely hopeless, as we shall see shortly. First, let us quickly take a look at the six causes of poverty in Africa, according to SOS Children's Villages.

Excessive and uncontrolled population growth: There is a saying that too much of everything is bad. The same goes for Africa's explosive population growth. As the continent's population continues to grow rapidly, developmental efforts and economic growth cannot keep up with the increasing number of people in need. And this widens the poverty line.

Second fact about poverty in Africa

According to a research by the African Union Development Agency, poverty affected 46% of Africa's population between 1996 and 2005. It is also projected to affected 35% of the population between 2016 and 2025.

Third fact about poverty in Africa

A 2016 report by the World Bank disclosed that while poverty in Africa has noticeably declined over the years, it still remains a major problem. Kathleen Beegle, a Lead Economist at the World Bank and co-author of the report, explained the situation thus: "Although the data show that the share of the African population in extreme poverty did decline, major poverty challenges still remain, especially in light of the region’s rapid population growth.”

Fourth fact about poverty in Africa

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the level of poverty in Africa. Well, this probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise to you because the outcome was very much expected. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD), this is how the pandemic has influenced poverty in Africa:

"While in 2019, 478 million people lived in extreme poverty, it is estimated that in 2021, 490 million people in Africa live under the poverty line of 1.90 PPP$/day, and this is 37 million people more than what was projected without the pandemic."

Fifth fact/forecast about poverty in Africa

Now, this is the fascinating part. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), Africa won't remain the world's poorest continent forever. This is because it is expected that by the year 2065, only 1.7% of Africa's population will live in extreme poverty, as against the current projection of 35%.

Mariam Saleh, a Research Expert at Statista, was quoted to have explained how this would happen. She said this: