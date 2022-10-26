5 African women who have leadership positions in the United Kingdom

As the world integrates daily, humanity continues to hit milestones that draw us ever closer to becoming a global village.

However, in the sphere of politics, the idea of diversity is still a bit touchy, as most people in the world are not ready to be ruled by a foreigner or someone of a foreign decent.

Bigotry is still an obstacle in most political ecosystems, Africa being a case in point as countrymen won’t support the campaign of a fellow countryman from a different tribe, much less a person from an entirely different country.

In this regard, many groups across the world still have some maturing to do, but this barrier is being broken in places like the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The latest milestone tearing down the fabric of bigotry in the global political space is the election of the new Prime minister of England Rishi Sunak, whose heritage is deeply rooted in the South Asian region of India. It is also quite fascinating that this new prime minister has African ties, as his grandparents were migrants in Kenya in the 70s.

Africans to have a fair amount of representation in the British parliament, and positions of leadership both in the private and public sectors. This list will however focus on the public sector.

Below are 5 women English leaders who are of African descent.

This list contains people who are currently in power and have African heritages, Names like Florence Eshalomi, Ofunne Kate Osamor, and Taiwo Owatemi, are exempted because they have served their time in office and do not currently hold any significant leadership position in the UK.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: Easily the most surprising name on this list, Mehan Markle, an American member of the British royal family, former actress, and wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, just revealed as recently as yesterday that she is 43% Nigerian.

Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch: She is a British politician who is currently the Secretary of State for International Trade, President of the Board of Trade, and Minister for Women and Equalities. She was born in Wimbledon London and is the daughter of Femi Adegboke and Feyi Adegoke, both Nigerians.

Chinyelu Susan Onwurah: This is another UK government official with Nigerian heritage. She is currently the shadow minister for Science, Research & Digital. She is also New Castle’s first black member of parliament. Chinyelu Susan Onwurah was born in Newcastle where her Nigerian father met her mother.

Abena Oppong Asare: She is a British politician who currently occupies the role of Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, a position she attended in 2020. Before that, she served as the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the newly appointed Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, Anneliese Dodds. She too like Florence is of Ghanaian descent.

