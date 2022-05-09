5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices in 2022

The report, which examines gas prices in over 150 countries and territories, used the best-selling car across the world - the Toyota Corolla - as the car to calculate how far you can travel on $50 worth of fuel in each country.

According to data from the report, the countries with the cheapest petrol include mostly oil-rich countries, with the South American country, Venezuela, topping the chart. The country has the largest known reserves of crude oil in the world. It sells petrol at $0.03 per litre ($0.11 per gallon).

Conversely, Hong Kong has the highest price of petrol anywhere globally. The report said that the price of a gallon is $13.10 - double the global average and $1.15 more than the second most expensive place.

Let’s look at the Top 5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices