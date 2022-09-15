Over a dozen US organizations set their sights on the economic opportunities hidden in Tanzania

These visiting companies are looking to identify the economic opportunities hidden on both the Tanzanian mainland and its isles.

This fact-gathering mission is slated for the 27th of this month. The companies expected to visit the country include; Abbott Laboratories, Alliance One Tobacco Tanzania Limited, Baker Hughes, Becton Dickinson, Burn Manufacturing, Citi, Cisco, Coca-Cola, FAS Authentication, GE, Hid Global, Honeywell International Inc., Integrated Biometrics, Koko Networks, Parallel Wireless Inc, Procter Gamble, Reinke S.A, Roche and Wasoko.

These companies will be joined by representatives from the US Agency for International Development, US Commercial Service Liaison to the AfDB, US Department of Commerce, US Department of State, and the US Trade Development Agency.

They would liaise with the Tanzanian government and private sector leaders to identify the untapped investment opportunities in the country using data from US firms operating in Tanzania. The goal is to find a slew of trade opportunities and investment potential.

The key sectors these companies have set their sights set on include; agribusiness, energy, healthcare, infrastructure, ICT, and manufacturing, amongst others.

During the 2 days fact-finding mission, these companies will receive briefings from the US embassy at Dar es Salaam.

The mission will be led by the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam, in collaboration with the American Chambers of Commerce, ‘AmCham’ of Tanzania, Kenya, and South Africa.

CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce, Kenya, Maxwell Okello stated; “This mission provides an excellent avenue to gather insights and engage directly with relevant government and private sector stakeholders. It is also a great opportunity for both countries to explore ways to deepen their commercial ties and engagement which supports the achievement of economic goals driving wealth and job creation.”