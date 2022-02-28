14 passengers are missing following Tanzanian aircraft crash off the coast of Comoros Island

Business Insider Africa gathered that the Tanzania-registered Cessna Caravan plane was on lease to a Comorian operator (AB Aviation) when the unfortunate incident occurred. Rescue workers have since been searching the sea in a desperate bid to find the passengers and crew who are believed to be already dead.

Among the missing passengers are 12 Comorian nationals and two Tanzanian pilots. Local media reported the aircraft was transporting the passengers from the island's capital city of Moroni to Fomboni when it fell from the sky.

Fly Zanzibar Limited, the airline that owns the missing plane, said the pilots did not report any technical issues prior to the crash. Also, the airline's Managing Director, Mohammed Mazrui, told Reuters that the accident may have been caused by bad weather.

On its part, AB Aviation, the Comoros-based private airline that leased the plane, said the plane had suddenly disappeared from radar just 2.5 kilometres away from its destination. The company said the cause of the mishap is yet to be determined.

He told Reuters that there have been no sign of the missing plane or the missing passengers, although rescue workers reported seeing materials that looked like floating debris.