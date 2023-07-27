11000 Indians are set to work in Dangote’s new oil refinery instead of Nigerians and here’s why

While Dangote's idea has been acclaimed by Nigerians, a new report that has been making the rounds has soured the idea. Dangote recently announced plans to employ 11,000 Indians to work at his new refinery rather than provide those jobs to his fellow Nigerians.

Considering the rate of unemployment in Nigeria, the general public is partly outraged that Dangote has instead chosen to hire Indians. However, this decision has been rationalized.

Why the Dangote refinery is planning to hire 11,000 trained employees from India while ignoring young people from Nigeria and other African nations has been revealed by the Sub-Saharan African Skills and Apprenticeship Stakeholders Network.

The organization remarked on Wednesday that the reason for the neglect was that young people from Nigeria lacked the necessary abilities to do the task. The Network stated in a communiqué following its two-day conference in Abuja that it had decided that each African nation should create a national skills qualification framework to facilitate labor movement across the continent.

The regional organization's Secretary-General, Ousman Sillah, signed the statement, which was made public on Wednesday.