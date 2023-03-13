10 most powerful African countries in 2023, compared to the 10 most powerful African countries in 2022

Some countries like India, for instance, have seen their international profile grow, as it has become an increasingly important actor in the global economy. India has also seen its military capabilities grow, with the country playing a major role in regional conflicts. While Russia has seen a significant drop in global influence spurred by international sanctions, owing to its invasion of Ukraine.

In a year, a country can improve its global standing or can experience a decline in its level of influence as a result of some key factors, including political instability, economic downturns, international conflicts, and even public opinion. Additionally, a country's influence can be weakened by a lack of resources, an inability to maintain a strong military, and a lack of diplomatic ties with other nations. Finally, a country's influence can also be diminished if its citizens become dissatisfied with its government and its policies.

These issues are particularly prevalent in Africa, and while a number of nations do grow in their level of influence, the decline of some countries can sometimes be alarming.

In light of this decline and or growth and in light of the list showing the 10 most powerful countries in Africa, here are the 10 most powerful countries in Africa, compared to the 10 most powerful African countries in 2022.

This list is also courtesy of the Global Soft Power Index. According to the organization, “the Global Soft Power Index incorporates a broad range of measures, which in combination provide a balanced and holistic assessment of nations’ presence, reputation, and impact on the world stage, these include:

Familiarity: national brands that people know, and have mental availability of, have greater soft power.

Reputation: is this country deemed to have a strong and positive reputation globally?

Influence: the degree to which a nation is seen to have influence in the respondent’s country as well as on the world stage Performance on the core 8 Soft Power Pillars (Business & Trade, Governance, International Relations, Culture & Heritage, Media & Communication, Education & Science, People & Values, Sustainable Future).”

This list shows that African countries performed better overall than they did the year prior.