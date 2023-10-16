ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

10 most popular cryptocurrencies in 2023

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Visual representation of the digital cryptocurrency bitcoinChesnot/Getty Images
Visual representation of the digital cryptocurrency bitcoinChesnot/Getty Images
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 most popular cryptocurrencies in 2023.
  • As the world keeps an eye on the crypto frenzy, Africa isn't just a spectator, it is at the forefront.
  • The list is courtesy of Bitcoinsentralen.no

It is not breaking news that cryptocurrencies are taking the world by storm. However, the enthusiasm isn't spread evenly across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

As the world keeps an eye on the crypto frenzy, Africa isn't just a spectator, it is at the forefront. Business Insider Africa recently reported that Nigeria and South Africa are the most crypto-savvy countries globally. These countries are not just testing the waters; they're diving deep into the crypto ocean.

For them it is about using cryptocurrencies to navigate their economic challenges, taking control of their financial futures and being part of a global financial revolution.

For example, Chainalysis revealed that from July 2022 to June 2023, Nigeria witnessed a 9% year-over-year growth in cryptocurrency transactions, amounting to $56.7 billion driven by weakening currency and inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having emphasized Africa's influence on the global crypto landscape, let's shift our focus to the standout cryptocurrencies of 2023.

Recent findings from cryptocurrency experts at Bitcoinsentralen.no analysed average search volumes from the past several months to see which cryptocurrencies have been most popular worldwide this year.

As expected, Bitcoin stands tall as the kingpin with 11,420,000 searches a month for it worldwide on average in 2023. It’s not only the most popular but the oldest cryptocurrency, released in 2009.

However, it is not just the old-timer like Bitcoin that is getting all the attention; the crypto world is evolving, with new and old cryptocurrencies shaking things up.

Here are the most popular cryptocurrencies worldwide in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Rank Crypto Average monthly searches worldwide
1 Bitcoin 11,420,000
2 Luna 2,420,000
3 Shiba Inu 1,730,000
4 Ethereum 1,400,000
5 Flow 1,190,000
6 Dogecoin 1,080,000
7 XRP 677,000
8 Cardano 516,000
9 PancakeSwap 477,000
10 Solana 415,000
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the lowest life expectancy

10 African countries with the lowest life expectancy

10 African countries with the highest life expectancy

10 African countries with the highest life expectancy

This is why you keep attracting married men

This is why you keep attracting married men

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Officer, driver fight over car steering wheel, kill pregnant woman, keke driver in Lagos

Officer, driver fight over car steering wheel, kill pregnant woman, keke driver in Lagos

Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

'BBNaija' star Mercy throws Whitemoney straight into the friendzone

'BBNaija' star Mercy throws Whitemoney straight into the friendzone

By the skin of his teeth, Ruger escapes the beginning of war in Israel

By the skin of his teeth, Ruger escapes the beginning of war in Israel

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elderly Africans

10 African countries with the highest life expectancy

Lagos State Blue Rail Mass Transit [Twitter]

Currencies of the top 10 largest economies in Africa ranked from best to worse

Cape Town, South Africa

Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for the super wealthy

Top fintech companies in Africa 2023

Top fintech companies in Africa 2023