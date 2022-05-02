10 best universities in Africa

1. University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town is one of the oldest universities in South Africa. Its motto, in English, simply reads: 'Good Hope.'

It has been ranked the number one university in Africa and has a global score of 109, as per US News.com best colleges ranking. It is, obviously, the number one university in South Africa.

The University of Cape Town consists of 57 departments and 6 faculties, 1208 academic staff, and 3,179 non-academic staff.

It has six campuses, some of which are urban, others suburban. It also offers degrees, including a master's degree, doctorate degrees, and others.

Here, you can study a number of courses, including medicine and Surgery, engineering, etc.

The university is friendly to even foreigners.

2. University of Witwatersrand

The University of Witwatersrand, commonly referred to as the University of Wits, is located in Johannesburg, South Africa, and comprises of many campuses. It is a University for Research and awards both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

This university is ranked as the 212th best university on the list of global best universities. And it is the second-best university in Africa and South Africa.

The University of Witwatersrand offers up to 3,600 courses. Postgraduate and undergraduate courses included.

True to its name, since its founding in 1896, the University of Wits has produced great personalities who influenced their world in outstanding capacities. The great leader, Nelson Mandela, for example, is an alumnus of the University of Witwatersrand.

If you are seeking a university to study in, the University of Witwatersrand is a great pick. It is welcoming to both local and international students.

3. Stellenbosch University

Located in Stellenbosch, in the heart of Western Cape, South Africa, is the Stellenbosch University. It is a public university for research and the oldest university in Africa which has remained famous for its academic excellence.

Having four campuses, its motto reads: "Good education strengthens the spirit." It is ranked as the 317th best university in the world and the third best in Africa.

The University of Stellenbosch awards both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in a wide range of studies, including Law, Medicine, Surgery, etc. It houses up to 150 departments, shared between 10faculties.

It is open to anyone, irrespective of race. There are hostels for students who would prefer to live on the campus. You should check it out if you plan to study in Africa.

4. University of KwaZulu-Natal

This South African university is ranked 371 in the world and 4th in Africa. It is located in a province called KwaZulu-Natal and has been in existence since 2004 after it was merged with another university—The University of Durban-Westville.

It is a public university and has five campuses, one of which is the former University of Durban-Westville.

The motto of the University of KwaZulu-Natal is: "Inspiring Greatness.". Its colors are red and black.

At the University of KwaZulu-Natal, there are four colleges. These colleges house many schools. There, for example, is the college of Health Science, which houses the School of Clinical Medicine, etc.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal offers both postgraduate and undergraduate degrees and is friendly to international students.

The environment around this university is kept clean and serene, and students take part in many activities, including film, art, writing, etc.

5. Cairo University

This university was once known as the Egyptian University and later as the King Fuad I University. It is situated in the heart of Egypt's beautiful capital city, Cairo, and is one of Egypt's best public universities ranked 392 in the world and 5th in Africa.

The University of Cairo was established around 1908. It houses 20 faculties and 3 institutions. It is amongst the top 50 centers for higher education in the world.

Its School of Medicine is amongst the first schools of medicine to exist in a center for higher education in Africa, and its school of Law stands out as being amongst the best on the continent.

6. University of Johannesburg

The University of Johannesburg is ranked 417th in the world and 6th in Africa. It is famous for being one of South Africa's research hubs. This top university in South Africa is well known for its research capabilities and can bolster students' careers in business and economics, engineering, health sciences, and other fields.

The university offers world-class academic programmes at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. It has over 50,000 students and offers several learning options for different programmes. The application processes are plainly explained on the university's website and should be followed thoroughly for submitting applications.

Do note that the university has been in existence since 2005 following the merger between Rand Afrikaans University, the Technikon Witwatersrand, and the Soweto and East Rand campuses of Vista University. It has been empowering students with essential technical skills since its founding.

7. University of Ibadan

According to the latest ranking, the University of Ibadan, (usually referred to by locals as U. I), is the 425th best university in the world and 7th in Africa. The school is a center for higher learning located in Oyo State, Nigeria. It grew to full standing as a university in 1963.

The University of Ibadan awards postgraduate and undergraduate degrees in a wide range of study areas, including arts, medicine, etc. The university was formerly known as the University College, Ibadan (UCI) and has been ranked as one of Nigeria's leading research-intensive universities.

Its motto is: "Recte Sapere Fons," which reads: "To think straight is the fount of knowledge." The University of Ibadan was the first institution to award an academic degree in Nigeria and has contributed immensely to its economic, political, and social growth. Some of its most notable alumni are Chinua Achebe, the great novelist, and Wole Soyinka, the playwright.

8. University of Pretoria

The University of Pretoria is a top public university for research and learning, established in 1908. The university is home to a business school, nine different faculties, and it offers over 1800 academic programmes.

According to the recent report by US News.com best colleges ranking, the University of Pretoria is the 434th best university globally and the best eight in Africa. The university has earned numerous awards and achievements in research at international and local levels.

The university focuses on attaining successful innovations that can contribute to South Africa's economy and other neighbouring countries. Students can choose from many majors, minors, specializations, and graduate degree programmes. Many of the courses are also available in English and Afrikaans languages.

9. Mansoura University

Ranked as the 477th in the world and 9th best in Africa, Mansoura University is located in Egypt's middle of the Nile Delta. The university was established in 1972 as East Delta University, and in 1973, its name was changed to Mansoura University.

Mansoura University is one of the largest institutions and has contributed so much to Egypt's cultural and scientific life. The university covers many major disciplines and has excellent medical facilities. Its Urology and Nephrology Centre is one of the largest in Africa.

The university is amongst the top research-oriented institutes in Africa committed to creating a more optimistic world. You can choose from many subjects and a range of degree programmes, including diplomas, bachelor's, master's, and PhDs. This Egyptian university is undoubtedly very competitive and aspiring students must meet a certain standard of grades and application.

10. Northwest University - South Africa

According to the report cited earlier in this article, Northwest University ranks 510 in the world's best universities ranking. It is also ranked the 10th best University in Africa. It is the 6th South African University on this list.

Publicly available information shows that the university came into existence in 2004, following the Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education merger and the University of Bophuthatswana.

The university is also known for its teaching methodology and its focus on academic excellence. The university is known for excelling in economic and management Sciences, business and governance, industrial psychology, and tourism.

