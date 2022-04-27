10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

First, a total sum of $2.1 trillion is currently held by Africa's private sector. And the number is expected to jump 38% come 2032.

Another fascinating revelation from the report is that 50% of Africa's wealth is currently concentrated in just five countries. We shall be focusing on these countries shortly.

Also, there are currently some 136, 000 individuals with net worths of over a million dollars living across the African continent. In the same vein, the continent has about 6, 700 multimillionaires, with net worths of at least $10 million.

More so, a total of 305 centi-millionaires (i.e., individuals with net worths of over $100 million and more) are living in Africa at the moment. And the number of dollar billionaires in Africa currently stands at 21.

"New World Wealth has predicted a healthy wealth growth of 38% for Africa in the next decade, and several Eastern African countries stand out — with over 60% growth expected in Uganda and Rwanda by 2031, and over 50% in Kenya and Zambia," said a part of the report.

Here are 10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires as of 2022