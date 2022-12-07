10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Victor Oluwole
Internet adoption has steadily increased over the years, and Africa is one of the continents expected to see a major economic boom due to technology.

According to experts, the value of Africa’s internet economy to more than double over the next three years from the current estimated US$115bn, with mobile phones central to the expansion.

Which Countries Have the Most Internet Users?

When it comes to internet users, some countries have more than others. But a country’s online population doesn’t necessarily reflect its overall connectivity.

Using information from DataReportal, here’s a look at the top 10 African countries with the highest number of internet users, alongside their internet penetration rates (which is the number of internet users divided by a country’s overall population):

1. Nigeria

  • There were 109.2 million internet users in Nigeria in January 2022.
  • Nigeria’s internet penetration rate stood at 51.0 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

2. Egypt

  • There were 75.66 million internet users in Egypt in January 2022.
  • Egypt’s internet penetration rate stood at 71.9 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

3. South Africa

  • There were 41.19 million internet users in South Africa in January 2022.
  • South Africa’s internet penetration rate stood at 68.2 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

4. Morocco

  • There were 31.59 million internet users in Morocco in January 2022.
  • Morocco’s internet penetration rate stood at 84.1 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

5. Ethiopia

  • There were 29.83 million internet users in Ethiopia in January 2022.
  • Ethiopia’s internet penetration rate stood at 25.0 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

6. Algeria

  • There were 27.28 million internet users in Algeria in January 2022.
  • Algeria’s internet penetration rate stood at 60.6 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

7. Kenya

  • There were 23.35 million internet users in Kenya in January 2022.
  • Kenya’s internet penetration rate stood at 42.0 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

8. Ghana

  • There were 16.99 million internet users in Ghana in January 2022.
  • Ghana’s internet penetration rate stood at 53.0 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

9. DR Congo

  • There were 16.50 million internet users in the DRC in January 2022.
  • The DRC’s internet penetration rate stood at 17.6 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

10. Tanzania

  • There were 15.60 million internet users in Tanzania in January 2022.
  • Tanzania’s internet penetration rate stood at 25.0 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

**This post forms part of the Africa Collective initiative, for which Business Insider Africa is the lead media partner. Learn more about the initiative here.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

