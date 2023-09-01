ADVERTISEMENT
10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

Victor Oluwole
  • Seychelles has the highest alcohol consumption per capita among these African countries at 9.48.
  • The top 5 African countries with the highest alcohol consumption also include Tanzania, Eswatini, Burkina Faso, and South Africa.
  • These countries have varying levels of alcohol consumption, but they all rank among the top alcohol-consuming nations in Africa.

Alcohol is one of the world's oldest and most culturally recreational substances, but consumption levels and types depend on the location.

Some cultures see alcohol consumption as a pleasurable experience, while others see intoxication as a sin.

In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a comprehensive report on the global status of alcohol in order to help countries combat the harmful use of alcohol and avoid negative health and social consequences.

According to the report, the biggest consumers of alcohol are countries in Central Europe, the South Pacific, and parts of the Caribbean. The report noted that in Europe, beer and wine are kings, with most of the top consumers also being top producers, such as France and Germany.

At the bottom of the consumption charts are countries like Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and other Muslim countries where intoxication is religiously prohibited.

Here are the top 10 African countries with the highest alcohol consumption.

Country Alcohol Consumption per capita
Seychelles 9.48
United Republic of Tanzania 7.81
Eswatini 7.68
Burkina Faso 7.28
South Africa 7.21
Uganda 6.82
Gabon 6.47
Rwanda 6.35
Equatorial Guinea 6.11
Botswana 5.98
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

