International business languages

Companies worldwide are struggling to achieve new goals, and this makes languages ​​a key piece to take advantage of.

The facilities are required to acquire new skills in the language.

Why is it so important to learn another language?

There are excellent advantages of speaking another language as a business. It opens a lot of opportunities.

For the employees of a company, especially the departments in charge of developing or searching for business opportunities, speaking another language is a strategic skill.

For example, the marketing departments; If your company wanted to launch into an international market, could the team handle it, or would you have to hire more staff? And if so, could the human resources department assess the language skills of the candidates?

And could the sales department deal with the demand for a new consumer profile?

Languages ​​in the corporate world are essential for growth.

Top 5 most spoken languages ​​in the business world

English

Undoubtedly the most predictable language, English, is necessary for personal growth. Companies that master English as a second language enhances their expansion.

Especially with B2B business models, they have to offer their services to other businesses that might have operations in English-speaking countries.

French

This language opens up business opportunities in regions of the European Union, North America, and Africa.

It is the official language in 29 countries, including Canada, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and Switzerland.

It is one of the languages ​​with the most significant expansion in the world, being used for the deliberations of the Court of Justice of the European Union and as one of the official languages ​​of the UN.

In addition, it is a strategic language for the sectors of culture, tourism, diplomacy, political science, sports, and gastronomy.

German

It has more than 210 million native speakers. It is the official language of Austria, Liechtenstein, and Germany, and the second official language in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Switzerland.

German is essential for importing pharmaceutical products and vehicles mainly.

In addition, it is a strategic language for the tourism sector since Germans are characterized by being great travelers around the world, having more vacation days and income than workers from other countries.

Chinese

Chinese is a set of Sino-Tibetan languages ​​representing more than 955 million native speakers, or 14.4% of the world's population.

It is by far the most widely spoken language globally, with a total of 1 billion speakers.

Its dominant position in the global economy makes it a significant source of business opportunities.

When Chinese companies are expanding internationally and have ever-increasing outsourcing capabilities due to meager costs and high productivity, this language cannot be ignored.

Spanish.

Another of the most widely spoken languages ​​in the world is Spanish. It ranks second in the languages ​​with the most native inhabitants with 460 million. 534 million people are speakers of this language, ranking fourth worldwide.

It is important to note that it is the third most used language in digital media, such as the Internet.

Its expansion is not only limited to Latin America and Spain. It is also found in Africa and Asia.

Likewise, it should be noted that due to migration, the United States is the second country with the most Spanish-speakers in its territory, and it is one of the vital business languages.

In conclusion

Mastering a second language can be very beneficial, especially if you want to open new doors in the business world.

If you are looking to expand your business, you should consider the benefits of bilingual staff.