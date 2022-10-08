Insurance industry’s assets hit N2.3trn in second quarter of 2022.

It stated that the industry’s financial position indicated a total of N1.2 trillion in assets in Non-Life Insurance while the Life Insurance stood at about N1.1trillion.

It stated also that the insured made gross claims of N174.8 billion in the second quarter of the year, representing 47.3 per cent of premiums collected during the period.

It noted that gross claims made in the second quarter of the year indicated a 0.2 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

The market report indicated that net claims paid were N148.2billion, signifying an 84.8 per cent of claims made during the period.

“This reflects the professional underwriting capacity of the industry as driven by the intensified regulatory activities of the commission,’’ the bulletin stated.

It added that insurance business recorded a near perfect point of 88.9 per cent claims settlement in Life Insurance as against 76.8 per cent in non-life segment which stood at 76.8 per cent.

It stated also that motor insurance retained its lead, posting a claims settlement ratio of 92 per cent.

“Progress was more noticeable in the oil and gas sector with 85.7 per cent of claims settlement ratio, an increase of some 43 points compared to its position of 42.8 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

“General Accident claims recorded 75 per cent, Fire claims recorded 76.2 per cent, while Aviation and Marine claims recorded 61.9 per cent,’’ it stated.