RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Insurance industry’s assets hit N2.3trn in second quarter of 2022

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria’s insurance industry’s total assets grew to about N2.3 trillion in the second quarter of 2022, indicating an increased growth rate of 11.9 per cent over the first quarter.

Insurance industry’s assets hit N2.3trn in second quarter of 2022.
Insurance industry’s assets hit N2.3trn in second quarter of 2022.

Read Also

It stated that the industry’s financial position indicated a total of N1.2 trillion in assets in Non-Life Insurance while the Life Insurance stood at about N1.1trillion.

It stated also that the insured made gross claims of N174.8 billion in the second quarter of the year, representing 47.3 per cent of premiums collected during the period.

It noted that gross claims made in the second quarter of the year indicated a 0.2 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

The market report indicated that net claims paid were N148.2billion, signifying an 84.8 per cent of claims made during the period.

“This reflects the professional underwriting capacity of the industry as driven by the intensified regulatory activities of the commission,’’ the bulletin stated.

It added that insurance business recorded a near perfect point of 88.9 per cent claims settlement in Life Insurance as against 76.8 per cent in non-life segment which stood at 76.8 per cent.

It stated also that motor insurance retained its lead, posting a claims settlement ratio of 92 per cent.

“Progress was more noticeable in the oil and gas sector with 85.7 per cent of claims settlement ratio, an increase of some 43 points compared to its position of 42.8 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

“General Accident claims recorded 75 per cent, Fire claims recorded 76.2 per cent, while Aviation and Marine claims recorded 61.9 per cent,’’ it stated.

The bulletin added that a sustained market development and growing confidence in the industry would eventually improve the negative peculiarities and challenges of the market.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Nigerian finance minister lays out a budget plan of $2.3 trillion to defeat the infrastructure problem in Nigeria

The Nigerian finance minister lays out a budget plan of $2.3 trillion to defeat the infrastructure problem in Nigeria

Insurance industry’s assets hit N2.3trn in second quarter of 2022

Insurance industry’s assets hit N2.3trn in second quarter of 2022

Stock market closes week positive, gains N50bn

Stock market closes week positive, gains N50bn

Nigerian president details how proposed N20.5 trillion budget for 2023 would be spent

Nigerian president details how proposed N20.5 trillion budget for 2023 would be spent

How to avoid Omo-onile troubles in Lagos

How to avoid Omo-onile troubles in Lagos

Elon Musk gets deadline to complete Twitter deal as court halts trial

Elon Musk gets deadline to complete Twitter deal as court halts trial

10 best performing airlines in Africa 2022

10 best performing airlines in Africa 2022

Finally, a card you can share with your dependants and still have total control!

Finally, a card you can share with your dependants and still have total control!

Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos

Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

US Troops head to Manda Bay after terrorist attack

5 African countries with US military bases, weapons systems, and troops

Bolt car 4

My Experience as the Largest Fleet Owner in Lagos on Bolt – Olaniran Oni

Benin-Kingdom Okukor

7 most valuable African artifacts that have been returned by Europeans

Nigerian Banks

Here are the top 5 best performing Nigerian banks in 2022