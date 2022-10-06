Institute launches initiative to unlock potentials of MSMEs.

The two-day summit focused on the theme; “Empowering the Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs through a Dedicated Cooperative Society” highlighted the importance of a sustainable cooperative society towards the financial support of entrepreneurs who working to solve many business challenges in the society.

Speaking at the occasion which held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, the Chairman of the occasion and also the Chairman of Industrial Policy Council of the IPIMD, Mr Felix Achibiri, emphasized the need to find sustainable means to engage young Nigerians bearing in mind the high rate of unemployment in the country.

According to him, “unlocking the potentials of the MSME sector in Nigeria is a prerequisite to creating more jobs and strengthening the non-oil sector.”

Achibiri, who is also the Chairman of DFC Holdings, highlighted some of DFC’s impact in the MSME through some of their subsidiary and affiliate companies like DTH Africa, Fintech Inclusion Centre and Bizpotta.

He called on relevant stakeholders to leverage the opportunities in the SME sector and the inherent abilities of Nigerian young people to invest in the sector.

The summit had the presence of notable personalities like the Managing Director/CEO of Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA), Alhaji Shehu Abdulkabir, the Special Guest of honour, and Mr Emmanuel Atama as the keynote speaker.

Other dignitaries included Prof H.D Ibrahim, Director General/CEO of Raw Material Research Development Council who was honoured as the Grand Patron of the IPIMD and Mr. Pascal Ogechi Harry, the Chairman, Local Organizing Committee.