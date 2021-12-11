Instagram plans to bring back chronological feed in 2022

Launching a chronological feed option would be a significant U-turn for the photo-sharing app, which has steadfastly maintained its algorithmic feed despite user complaints and conspiracy theories about how its feeds are ranked. In a blog post in June, Mosseri said that a chronological feed made it difficult for most individuals to see everything, much alone all the things they cared about. According to him, people missed the bulk of the postings in their feed in 2016 because of the chronological feed.

Since then, Instagram has been under increased scrutiny for how it ranks and recommends feeds, particularly to teens and young adults. Members of Congress have demonstrated uncommon bipartisanship in their criticism of tech companies on the topic of children online. Some legislators are now pressing for laws to protect children's internet privacy and lessen the seeming addictiveness of various platforms. Still, it's unclear when or if such legislation will be passed.

Instagram unveiled a new tool called Take a Break ahead of the hearing this week in another development. It claims it would encourage users to take a break from the platform after they've been perusing feeds for a specific amount of time. In addition, the company said it would adopt a stricter method to what feed it recommends to youngsters and prod them toward different topics, such as travels and architecture if they've been dwelling on any form of content for a lengthy time.

Instagram is also experimenting with a new educational hub for parents and a tool that allows them to track how much time their kids spend on Instagram and set time limits.

