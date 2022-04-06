Each year, the Ideas World Cup asks participants to ideate how creativity can evolve from an abstract concept into an essential life skill that can be taught, cultivated, and championed across all subjects throughout the global educational system, and become a transformational tool that can be used to solve the most challenging problems society faces.
Inspiring Creativity In Education: 5 things you need to know about Ideas World Cup
As part of its activities slated for World Creativity Day, the Bic Corporate Foundation has partnered with Ideas World Cup to motivate global citizens into using creative thinking to change their communities.
If you are wondering what the Ideas World Cup is, here is a list of five things you should know about the global event.
- It has been celebrating Human Creativity since 2014: The Ideas World Cup started as a month-long not-for-profit competition in 2014 by Juan Prego, a pioneer in teaching. Each year, the Ideas World Cup rewards organizations and teams from all sectors that seek to use the power of creative thinking to rewire their cultures to be more.
- There have been six editions: The 2022 Ideas World Cup is the sixth year in the series and is sponsored by the BIC Corporate Foundation. This edition is themed ‘How Can We Inspire Creativity In Education.’
- Why Creativity In Education: The theme was selected by the BIC Corporate Foundation for its universal need, its potential for global impact, and as a direct reflection of the Foundation’s core belief that creativity in education is a cornerstone of personal progress and societal change. In addition to the central theme, other themes have been created to inspire entrants to expand their thinking. They include The Future of Learning, Building Creative Cultures, Environmental Protection, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and Building a Network.
- The Grand Prize: The winning ideas stand to gain access to mentors from the BIC Corporate Community of Practice, a global coalition of educators, researchers, foundations, artists, and NGOs to help maximize their idea’s impact in their respective communities. The winners will be announced during the closing ceremony on May 27, 2022.
- Registration is now open: Registration for the event is currently open at www.ideasworldcup.com. The competition officially starts on World Creativity Day, April 21, 2022, and will continue till May 27, 2022.
BIC, leading makers of stationary and other consumer products that bring joy to everyday life, is passionate about providing high quality education programs such as the Ideas World Cup that will empower participants build stronger and creative communities. Over the years, the Ideas World Cup has attracted over 100,000 participants from 72 cities in 15 countries including Spain, South Africa, the Central African Republic, The Philippines and Canada. Participants have also generated over 34,000 ideas.
