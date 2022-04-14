Innovative partnership set to improve telemedicine by helping physicians examine and diagnose patients virtually beyond video consultations in Nigeria

Patients and consumers will have access to digital prescriptions, drug delivery services, medical examinations and access to over 600 board certified medical doctors and specialists from Nigeria and abroad. The telemedicine services will be available 24/7 and they will include prescription and referral services as needed and as provided by LaFiya Telehealth. Tyto Care will enable patients to examine and diagnose themselves using their Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered TytoHome handheld examination device. The device will provide a better understanding of patient’s conditions, need for treatment and the urgency to see a clinician, as well as help clinician’s better triage on patients.

Catapulted by the Covid-19 pandemic, adoption of telemedicine services in developing and developed countries has been growing as people find solutions to safe and accessible healthcare. Telemedicine provides a solution to any deficits in healthcare professionals and reduces delays that may be experienced in accessing health care in different geographic locations.

John Enoh, Founder, LaFiya Telehealth said: "As COVID-19 wages war, and more patients and providers adopt telehealth and telemedicine, it's critical that we accelerate the depth of care that can be provided at home to keep patients and medical professionals safe in Nigeria and around the world. We are excited to partner with Tyto Care to treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical examinations during video visits.”

LaFiya Telehealth is currently integrated to 10 hospitals for referrals, over 10 medical lab centers, 1,500 pharmacy stores across Nigeria with an option for prescribed medication home delivery or pickup at any of the pharmacy store closer to the patients.

Enoh added that the latest exclusive integrations and newly designed workflows will allow healthcare providers to clinically come closer than ever before to patients during telehealth encounters, allowing them to see, interact, examine and deliver care in ways that growingly replicate in-person care.

“By pairing the TytoHome handheld examination device with LaFiya Telehealth's platform, healthcare solutions will be brought closer to consumers to provide the best home examination and diagnosis solutions. This will further revolutionize primary healthcare in Nigeria, as we contribute to improving health outcomes and experiences for both patients and clinicians,” said Dedi Gilad, CEO & Co-Founder, Tyto Care.

Tyto Care’s FDA-cleared handheld examination kit will enable users to perform comprehensive physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, and measure heart rate and body temperature, which are key for treating many acute and chronic conditions. This will allow health care clinicians to gain vital clinical data that is required to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients and avoid unnecessary in-person visits.

About LaFiya Telehealth

LaFiya Telehealth has a mission to ensure optimum HealthCare delivery by providing the best products, delivering appropriate care, and transforming primary care in both rural and urban areas leading to a better world with people living healthier and happier lives.

Its goal is to enable everyone to receive expert consultation for their health problems without having to worry about the distance to be covered towards hospital or out-of-pocket medical expenses that are otherwise to be paid in in-person visits to the doctor’s office. LaFiya Telehealth platform also integrated to a groundbreaking patented transdermal optical imaging (TOI) technology to provide contactless vital sign monitoring, into a new service offering called the “AI HealthChecker.” Using the LaFiya website, app, or kiosk, patients are able to receive instant medical-grade health and wellness measurements after a 30-second video selfie. The vital sign measurements can be shared through email or SMS with regional healthcare professionals for diagnosis, treatment and medical advice. This integration enables patients to have a better understanding of their health and provides medical professionals with the appropriate information to assess, triage, and recommend treatment.

About the TytoHome kit

TytoHome is an all-in-one kit that can be used for on-demand virtual urgent care visits, virtual primary care visits, and virtual specialty visits. A single TytoHome device can also be used for multiple family members, and it retails for about 192,500 Naira with free five teleconsultation sessions. Sign up to the services can be done via: www.lafiyatelehealth.com. A demonstration of how LaFiya Telehealth’s Integrated TytoHome kits works can be viewed here: Video

LaFiya Telehealth’s TytoHome Kit is a Comprehensive Medical Exam Kit that includes:

24/7 telehealth services beyond video consultations, includes prescription with medication delivery or pickup at the nearest pharmacy store when needed.

Medical Referral to connected hospitals, specialists and medical Lab centers and online booking for Lab Test when needed.

24/7 access to pools of 600 plus board-certified doctors, specialists’ home and abroad, pharmacists, 1500 plus pharmacy stores, 10 plus hospitals and 10 plus medical lab centers.

TytoCare device with exam camera and no-touch basal thermometer, Stethoscope adaptor for listening to heart, lung and abdominal sounds, Tongue depressor adaptor for the throat, Otoscope adaptor for examining the ears, USB Cord for charging and User Manual.

Visit www.lafiyatelehealth.com for more information

