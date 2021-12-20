Infrastructural Investment and Economic Growth

The Nigerian economy benefits above average from infrastructural investments. Every naira that the Government invests in a new road, railway or waterway will generate more nairas in economic growth after some years.

Physical infrastructural transport services

Roads and railways are the most visible and tangible forms of infrastructure. The resulting mobility services increase labor mobility, connect economic agglomerations and business production chains, and move goods and services from supplier to consumer.

The Government is the principal investor in this area. Realistic pricing hardly plays a role, barring a single toll bridge or tunnel and a generic tax levy. The major government role is agglomeration effects, its semi-public character and its integration into spatial planning.

The Nigeran physical infrastructure is of very high quality and is an important asset in our business and business climate.

In addition, there is a future perspective in exploring the possibilities of public investments in new technologies and innovations that can contribute to better utilization or further sustainability of our road network ( smart mobility and autonomous driving ), rail infrastructure and other public transport. The corona period shows that digitization is reducing the need for physical travel. This trend can be expected to continue in the near future.

Knowledge infrastructure services

The knowledge infrastructure is characterized by various public and private institutions and organizations aimed at knowledge development, dissemination, and application. Innovation and human capital are important drivers for long-term structural productivity growth.

Like the physical infrastructure, the Nigerian knowledge system is of high quality by international standards.

The public character, the social importance and the high social return of knowledge are the main reasons for government intervention. Knowledge services make a substantial contribution to material prosperity. Through new technological applications also contribute to broad social prosperity and solve the most important social issues, such as health, sustainability, and safety.

Due to knowledge spillovers, public and private knowledge investments have significant effects on the structural growth of prosperity and the development of prosperity in general. And they have an above-average social return, certainly compared to traditional infrastructure.

Digital Infrastructure Services

This blog confirms the importance of digital infrastructure, ICT capital, and services for economic growth and productivity growth. The digital infrastructure provides transport of data, with social media, mobile phone services, streaming, digital shopping, learning and business, and the platform economy. This is done both directly and indirectly by promoting innovation in many areas.

The Government's primary task in digital infrastructure is market regulation and the promotion of research and development work. Stimulating innovation increases the private infrastructure's quality and creates new applications and services.

Investments in the digital infrastructure are predominantly private, and direct public investments are now relatively limited.

The role of the Government in this area is to guarantee the quality, accessibility and social use of the digital infrastructure to a sufficient extent and to tailor it more to (future) applications in many social domains (mobility health care, education, sustainability and administrative innovation) because there seems to be a 'utilization deficit' in the digital infrastructure.

Not everyone for themselves

The lack of investment has led to the slow recovery of the nation's economy. Future growth will remain meagre if those investments do not pick up.

Preferably, these will be infrastructural investments, but not every naira has been well spent in the past. Public-private investments in energy networks and roads have proved successful. But it becomes 'problematic' when it comes to high-speed lines and windmills at sea.

And what the Government should not do is each invest for themselves. In Nigeria in particular, the effect on economic growth is limited, in contrast to other parts of the world.