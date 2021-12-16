RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Inflation drops to lowest in 12 months - NBS

Samson Toromade

Fall in inflation implies that prices continued to rise but at a slower pace than previously recorded.

Food inflation also dropped last month

The consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, has dropped to its lowest level in the past year, according to latest figures published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

On a year-on-year basis, headline inflation dropped from 15.99% in October 2021 to 15.40% in November.

It's the lowest recorded since the 14.89% (year-on-year) recorded in November 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the index increased by 1.08% last month, 0.10% higher than the 0.98% recorded in October.

The 17.21% recorded for food inflation last month was also lower than the 18.30% recorded at the same time last year.

On a month-on-month basis, the sub-index increased by 1.07%, more than the 0.91% recorded in October.

"This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, fish, food product, potatoes, yam and other tuber, oil and fats, milk, cheese and eggs and coffee, tea and cocoa," the monthly report read.

Core inflation rose to 13.85%, more than the 11.05% recorded at the same point last year, with the sub-index also rising to 1.26 on a month-on-month basis.

The CPI measures the average change over time in prices of goods and services consumed by people for day-to-day living.

10,534 respondents spread across the country usually provide price data for regularly priced market items of 740 goods and services.

Until April, inflation had consistently increased in Nigeria for 19 straight months starting with President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to shut down Nigeria's land borders.

