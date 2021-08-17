The consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, has dropped for the fourth straight month, according to new figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Food inflation drops again in July, but core inflation rises to highest since 2017
The reported decline implies prices continued to rise, but at a slower rate than previously.
Headline inflation dropped to 17.38% (year-on-year) in July 2021, a marginal decline from the 17.75% recorded in June.
The inflation also dropped 0.13 percentage points lower to 0.93% on a month-on-month basis, according to statistics published on Tuesday, August 17.
"This implies that prices continued to rise in July 2021 but at a slower rise than it did in June 2021," NBS said.
Food inflation similarly dropped to 21.03% (year-on-year) in July, and also dropped 0.25 percent points to 0.86% (month-on-month).
The rise in food index was caused by increases in prices of milk, cheese and eggs, coffee, tea and cocoa, vegetables, bread and cereals, soft drinks, and meat.
Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, was the only one to rise, increasing by 0.63 percentage points to 13.72% last month.
It had dropped in June, for the first time in six months, but is now at the highest it's ever been since April 2017.
The CPI measures the average change over time in prices of goods and services consumed by people for day-to-day living.
10,534 respondents spread across the country usually provide price data for regularly priced market items of 740 goods and services.
Until April, inflation had consistently increased in Nigeria for 19 straight months starting with President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to shut down Nigeria's land borders.
