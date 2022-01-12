Increasing social media engagement

If you follow through this article, you will discover 8 amazing ways popular brands across the world are successfully multiplying their followers and engagements online. You can adopt these tips, and it's guaranteed that you'll get the same results, if not even better.

1. Making regular interesting posts

Consistency is the sole ticket to boosting your social media presence, making posts every once in a blue moon doesn't bring desired results anymore. You have to point out all the major platforms which your target audience exist and develop a content calendar to match their needs.

Frequent, valuable, engaging posts on a regular basis is the one and only way to keep your followers on their toes to hold their interest and invariably attract new folks to your profile.

2. Organizing games and giveaways

Competitions and giveaways are also an excellent way to grow your engagement, along with commenting and inviting other people to contribute, people would be more enthusiastic about your profile. This strategy is one of the most popular people used to boost their social media engagement and make people develop more interest in what your brand has to offer.

3. Organizing video challenges

Even if you haven't ever taken part in a video challenge, you definitely would have heard of them one way or another.

There are different kinds, such as: The ice bucket challenge. The cinnamon challenge. The Renegade dance challenge.

Many of these video challenges some essential characteristics. They are quite easy to do at home, and they often have a signature soundtrack or phrase that is used. For the fact that they are filmed as short video clips, these challenges tend to spill over from their original social platform where they are conducted and onto other social media.

4. Listen and respond to your followers

The general idea of social media is to build a strong family that acknowledges your brand. To do that, to make them your family, you'll need to show your human side, as they engage you, you need to engage them.

Give your followers a wonderful user ordeal by replying their questions directly and engaging on their own posts. Reply to every comment and DM that you receive as soon as you can.

5. Be funny and creative

Humor and creative intelligence are great selling points. Don't be afraid, posting memes or comical content will not affect your brand image in a bad way, it is the other way rather. Content that is funny and relatable to your target audience is virtual, pristine gold. It gets massive shares and has the potential to go viral overnight.

6. Recruiting influencers

Using influencers to increase your followership online has become one of the most outstanding tricks to use in raising brand recognition and reach an enormous amount of people in the least time. To do this, you can start by looking for influencers whose interests are in line with that of your company.

7. Virtual events, chats, and digital networking

Organizing community events in real time is another great way, events such as: webinars, live chats, interactive livestreams, and networking.

Social media networks are quickly launching new characteristics to make this possible. You can now relay live video on every single social outlet out there.

8. Setting up private facebook groups

Facebook has been facilitating the practice of organizing groups for a while. Even though your main Facebook page or profile is good enough for posting the necessary information, groups gives you the freedom to build a focused, tight-knitted community where people can band together, around your brand.

Conclusion