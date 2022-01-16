RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

In-Demand skills you can learn in 2022

Authors:

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

The world is evolving, and different fields are taking giant leaps.

It is evident that formal education can no longer keep up. With this in mind, individuals need to be proactive and invest in their own education and future. Below are some of the in-demand skills that you can learn this year.

Data science

Data science has become one of the most sought-after skills in recent years. This is because almost every industry relies on data to make informed decisions. As a data scientist, you will regularly examine which questions need answering and where to find the data. If you want to become a data scientist, there are many online courses available that you can take advantage of.

Writing

Writing is another skill that you can learn in 2022. The demand for writers has increased due to the number of emails we write and blogs available on the internet. If you are good at writing, it is a skill that can be monetized and bring in money for you to use however you want.

Programming

The programming field also continues to grow every year because technology surrounds us everywhere we go. Programming languages such as Python will be necessary skills in 2022 due to their flexibility and wide range of applications.

You do not need any prior knowledge of coding since many online courses provide free tutorials on how individuals can get started quickly without spending too much money or time. In addition, aspiring coders must have an entrepreneurial mindset so they can develop their apps one day.

Foreign languages

Learning how to communicate with people from different cultures will help individuals become open-minded about other ways of life. You do not have to be fluent, but learning the basics is necessary so you can at least get by when traveling abroad or interacting with foreigners.

Artificial intelligence

With the increasing number of jobs being replaced by AI, it is essential to have knowledge in this area, so you are not left behind. There are many online courses and boot camps available that can teach you about machine learning.

