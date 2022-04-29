Addressing journalists on the organisation’s economic outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, the Director of African Development, IMF, Abebe Selassie said while there is an increasing adoption of Bitcoin as a legal tender by countries around the world, it is pertinent to note that the digital asset is not a remedy for the economic troubles in the continent.
IMF says Bitcoin adoption won’t solve Africa’s economic woes
With the growing adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in Africa, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed an opinion that the continent’s economic woes will continue to persist should a robust financial system not be considered.
“It is really important to not see such things as a panacea for the challenges that countries face,” Selassie said.
The IMF chief, however, argued that in a case where there tends to be cryptocurrency adoption, there needs to be a robust payment system with governance framework and financial transparency.
Selassie made this statement following the adoption of Bitcoin in the Central African Republic (CAR) as legal tender.
Pulse understands that CAR is the second country in the world to adopt the cryptocurrency after El Salvador did so last year (2021).
Disclosing this development, CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera stated that the Bitcoin adoption has placed CAR, which is one of the poorest countries and the most-troubled nations in the world, on a global map as the globe’s boldest and most visionary country.
Meanwhile, following the adoption of Bitcoin in CAR, the value of the digital asset increased by 1.96% to about $39,782.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng