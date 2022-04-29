RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

IMF says Bitcoin adoption won’t solve Africa’s economic woes

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

With the growing adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in Africa, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed an opinion that the continent’s economic woes will continue to persist should a robust financial system not be considered.

IMF says Bitcoin adoption won’t solve Africa’s economic woes
IMF says Bitcoin adoption won’t solve Africa’s economic woes

Addressing journalists on the organisation’s economic outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, the Director of African Development, IMF, Abebe Selassie said while there is an increasing adoption of Bitcoin as a legal tender by countries around the world, it is pertinent to note that the digital asset is not a remedy for the economic troubles in the continent.

Recommended articles

“It is really important to not see such things as a panacea for the challenges that countries face,” Selassie said.

The IMF chief, however, argued that in a case where there tends to be cryptocurrency adoption, there needs to be a robust payment system with governance framework and financial transparency.

Selassie made this statement following the adoption of Bitcoin in the Central African Republic (CAR) as legal tender.

Pulse understands that CAR is the second country in the world to adopt the cryptocurrency after El Salvador did so last year (2021).

Disclosing this development, CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera stated that the Bitcoin adoption has placed CAR, which is one of the poorest countries and the most-troubled nations in the world, on a global map as the globe’s boldest and most visionary country.

Meanwhile, following the adoption of Bitcoin in CAR, the value of the digital asset increased by 1.96% to about $39,782.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

Strive Masiyiwa surpasses Patrice Motsepe to become the richest black man in Southern Africa

Strive Masiyiwa surpasses Patrice Motsepe to become the richest black man in Southern Africa

7 most visited African countries by international tourists, according to latest available stats

7 most visited African countries by international tourists, according to latest available stats

Africa Wealth Report 2022: South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, and Kenya — together account for over 50% of the continent’s total wealth

Africa Wealth Report 2022: South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, and Kenya — together account for over 50% of the continent’s total wealth

Indonesia's threat to ban oil palm exports worries consumers across Africa — could Nigeria and other African exporters save the day?

Indonesia's threat to ban oil palm exports worries consumers across Africa — could Nigeria and other African exporters save the day?

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

Yul Edochie's new wife Judy Moghalu hails his 1st wife May Edochie

Yul Edochie's new wife Judy Moghalu hails his 1st wife May Edochie

'Number one. Undisputed' - Yul Edochie celebrates 1st wife hours after unveiling new wife and son

'Number one. Undisputed' - Yul Edochie celebrates 1st wife hours after unveiling new wife and son

Trending

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022

Top 10 hottest countries in Africa in 2022

Camel trekking across Sahara Desert in morocco

10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

7 most visited African countries by international tourists, according to latest available stats

7 African countries with the highest international tourist arrivals