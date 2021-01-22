During this period, the world experienced a financial crisis, businesses shut down, investors lost money, the currency of nations crumbled and governments plunged into debt.

As an investor , the year 2020 serves as an opportunity to reflect on your long term plan for achieving financial security and assess what you could do better to protect your finances from uncertainties.

Having said that, the candid truth is that our traditional financial system is riddled with issues that make it difficult to fully control your own wealth. Players including our financial institutions and the government play such a fundamental role in the outcome of business in the country. Here are three crucial examples:

Government Activities Affect The Value Of Currency

From political stability to foreign exchange policies, public debt and inflation control, the decisions of the government can influence the value of its currency and in turn affect the value of assets for investors.

Bank Regulations On Transactions Gives You Minimal Control Of Your Funds

Banks need to keep a highly regulated space in order to keep customers' funds safe, as well as to stay in control of their financial business. However, sometimes this can be to a disadvantage. If you have ever been unable to make a necessary and urgent transaction because your bank has a transaction limit on your account or required you to follow a long and tedious transaction process, then you probably know what we mean.

International Banking Is Still Very Limited

In many cases, the first place people encounter direct frustration with the current banking system is when attempting to make an international transaction. They begin to realise that there are many regulations that make it difficult if not impossible to receive or send funds across borders or from one currency to another.

With the age of cryptocurrency, alternative financial systems are emerging. And they work very differently from what we know today. For instance, with Bitcoin, you do not need a third party financial institution to help you complete a transaction. Nor do you have to worry about government activities that are affecting the value of your local currency.

With Bitcoin, international transactions are just seamless as local payments, because it is a digital currency that is universally accepted and does not require you to pay hefty currency exchange fees that banks would normally charge. Bitcoin also offers another asset form to investors that allows them complete privacy and autonomy over their wealth.

This explains why Bitcoin recorded an increase in its usage even during the dark days of 2020 as people sought to make it a safe haven for their investments while economies and governments faced grave uncertainties brought by the pandemic.

Don’t be the guy who’s stressed out by every story on the news, because all his eggs are in one basket. It’s time to take better control of your finances with Bitcoin.

*This is a featured post.