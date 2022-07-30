Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition

Pulse Nigeria

2022. The event brought together a wide range of participants from main contractors, HVAC contractors, interior decorators, consultants, artisans, and many more, hence the hashtag; #CTHI. #CTHI included speeches, facilitations with questions and answers, exhibitions, and even raffle draws as up to 15 participants went away with amazing prizes including a BOSCH Serie | 2 free-standing fridge-freezers.

Pulse Nigeria

The event, which hosted over a hundred participants/attendees, was organized to address the majority of questions people have regarding the selection, use, installation, and maintenance/service of a variety of home appliances and accessories within their portfolio. Their principals from Bosch home appliances, power tools, and automotive service parts were present. Also included are Ariston water heaters, Daikin air-conditioners, and LUCIR home appliances.

Pulse Nigeria

The project director, Olufemi Soyannwo stated, “We have launched this annual seminar and exhibition in our bid to bring closer to our clients as many requirements of the household industry as possible to create seamless access to their needs at the best price and in record time.”

“If your organization desires to access products and services FASTER, BETTER and CHEAPER, then undoubtedly, IDEAL ELECTRONICS is your guaranteed partner.” -Olufemi Soyannwo also stated during his welcome address.

Pulse Nigeria

Ideal Electronics specializes in the distribution and, installation of electronics, power tools, and other home appliances, including mechanical and electrical service support equipment.

With a vision to be a leader in Nigeria supporting the production of cutting-edge kitchens and interior works with the highest standards of sustainability and quality at the most competitive prices, we are committed to delivering quality products and services in a positive, closely controlled, well-managed and professional manner.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

For more information, contact:

Amah Esther Amanda

+2349091004565

customercare@idealelectronics.com.ng

_-----_