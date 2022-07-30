RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByIdeal Electronics: Ideal electronics launched Connecting The Household Industries (#CTHI), which took place at Plot, 1231A Bishop Oluwole St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday 28th July 2022.

Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition

It featured facilitators from the leading brands that Ideal Electronics represents. Ideal Electronics, one of the leading distributors of household appliances in Nigeria, held the inaugural edition of its annual seminar and exhibition on Thursday 28th July

Recommended articles
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria

2022. The event brought together a wide range of participants from main contractors, HVAC contractors, interior decorators, consultants, artisans, and many more, hence the hashtag; #CTHI. #CTHI included speeches, facilitations with questions and answers, exhibitions, and even raffle draws as up to 15 participants went away with amazing prizes including a BOSCH Serie | 2 free-standing fridge-freezers.

Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria

The event, which hosted over a hundred participants/attendees, was organized to address the majority of questions people have regarding the selection, use, installation, and maintenance/service of a variety of home appliances and accessories within their portfolio. Their principals from Bosch home appliances, power tools, and automotive service parts were present. Also included are Ariston water heaters, Daikin air-conditioners, and LUCIR home appliances.

Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria

The project director, Olufemi Soyannwo stated, “We have launched this annual seminar and exhibition in our bid to bring closer to our clients as many requirements of the household industry as possible to create seamless access to their needs at the best price and in record time.”

“If your organization desires to access products and services FASTER, BETTER and CHEAPER, then undoubtedly, IDEAL ELECTRONICS is your guaranteed partner.” -Olufemi Soyannwo also stated during his welcome address.

Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria

Ideal Electronics specializes in the distribution and, installation of electronics, power tools, and other home appliances, including mechanical and electrical service support equipment.

With a vision to be a leader in Nigeria supporting the production of cutting-edge kitchens and interior works with the highest standards of sustainability and quality at the most competitive prices, we are committed to delivering quality products and services in a positive, closely controlled, well-managed and professional manner.

Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition
Ideal Electronics presents Connecting The Household Industries: A product seminar and exhibition Pulse Nigeria

For more information, contact:

Amah Esther Amanda

+2349091004565

customercare@idealelectronics.com.ng

_-----_

#FeatureByIdeal Electronics

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

Sister of 23-year-old student shot dead in Mercedes Benz reveals how he got the car (video)

Sister of 23-year-old student shot dead in Mercedes Benz reveals how he got the car (video)

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s interview full of lies – Nyesom Wike

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s interview full of lies – Nyesom Wike

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

Former Super Eagles stars Osaze Odemwingie and Sani Kaita team up

Former Super Eagles stars Osaze Odemwingie and Sani Kaita team up

Soldiers gunned down as Boko Haram terrorists raid military checkpoint in Niger

Soldiers gunned down as Boko Haram terrorists raid military checkpoint in Niger

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Trending

Naira fights back, firms against dollar at Investors & Exporters window

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

Again, Naira drops at Investors and Exporters window

Naira Dollar (NNN)

Zenith Bank ranked number one bank in Nigeria for 13th consecutive year

Zenith Bank is one of Nigeria's lenders abroad (Reuters)

Senate summons Emefiele as dollar surges to N700

The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele. (News360)