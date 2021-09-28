Purple Shop will be offering special discounts tagged Last Chance To Save sales starting from the 17th of September to the 30th of September 2021.
Hurry over to PurpleShop for the #LastChanceToSave sales
Purple Shop (www.purple.shop) an ecommerce platform a subsidiary of Purple Group builders of Purple Maryland which was launched on the 1st of October 2020 as one of Nigeria’s promising ecommerce platforms to offer the best shopping experiences across all income levels in the ecommerce space and promote the best in life style experiences through high quality products and timely delivery of products announces its discount Sales.
There will be discounts ranging from 20 to 40 percent all week.
During the month of September, they will also have the FLASH SALES that will be available to customers on all their platforms. Bigger discounts are available to those who have signed up for their newsletter.
Expect massive discounts on
Phones: https://purple.shop/phones-tablets/
Perfumes: https://purple.shop/fragrances/
Back Packs: https://purple.shop/?s=Backpacks&post_type=product&dgwt_wcas=1
Shoes: https://purple.shop/women-s-shoes/
Hoodies: https://purple.shop/hoodies/
And lot’s more
You can send a purchase order via DM on social media or you can go directly to the purple shop website to buy them.
All Purple Shop Products come with free shipping on all orders for a week as well as 7 days no hassle return policy.
---
#FeaturebyPurpleShop
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng