How you can earn up to 1,000,000 monthly working from home

If you have been looking for a side hustle where you can earn money and grow wealth from the comfort of your home then Homewin is for you. Nigeria’s biggest giveaway is about to kickstart and you can earn up to 1,000,000 Million Naira working as a Homewin agent.

HomeWin is Nigeria’s Biggest and Largest Promo ever and with just 500 Naira you can win an ultimate grand prize of a fully furnished Luxury Home worth N50million, alongside a monthly prize where 1 lucky person wins Salary 4 Life which is 100 thousand Naira monthly for 10 years. Everyday 65 people will win daily prizes and over 11,000 WINNERS at the end of 100 Days.

Homewin also has different consolation prizes to be won which include 2 brand new cars, N100,000 for 50 Winners, 100 Smart Phones, 50 Televisions, 50 Microwaves, 50 Gas Cookers and many more.

You too can leave the trenches, you can finally say goodbye to SAPA when you become your own BOSS and become a Homewin agent. Simply log on to http://agents.playhomewin.com and register as a Homewin agent.

As a Homewin agent your benefits include:

Get 100% bonus when you fund your wallet before the 1st of May with a minimum of #10,000.

Get 20% commission on every ticket sold.

Get 10% on every win under your recruitment chain.

Win amazing prizes monthly when you become one of the top 10 agents of the month.

Get the chance to be one of the top 5 agents of the quarter and win awesome prizes.

The core objective of Homewin is to give back to society by alleviating people from poverty and giving them financial freedom and stability. With the housing deficit in Nigeria that has resulted in over 21 million people with no homes and more than 80 million tenants, Homewin is strategically positioned to give people the opportunity to own their own homes.

According to luxury Czar the GMD of Sujimoto Group, Sijibomi Ogundele he says “Homewin for us is a social enterprise where I am able to fulfil my biggest dream to reduce the housing deficit in Nigeria. We are starting Homewin with just 1 house in 100 Days, but do not be surprise to see 12 people wining 12 houses in 1 year or 100 people winning houses in 1 Year.”

As a stay-at-home mom, a corporate worker, a graduate or an undergraduate you can make more money than your salary by simply logging on to http://agents.playhomewin.com and registering as a Homewin agent.

