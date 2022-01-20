How to motivate your employees

These are some of the popular tactics that you can use in motivating employees:

Express gratitude

Showing your gratitude to your employees is the first step in motivating them. While constructive feedback is crucial in developing a strong team, sometimes all that is required is for team members to realize that you appreciate them and what they do. Pull your colleagues aside now and then to express gratitude for their efforts, whether for completing a project ahead of schedule or staying late to meet a deadline. Such actions can make employees feel more empowered and determined to keep working hard.

Pay well enough

You will need to offer your top staff a competitive salary to keep them. This may be easier said than done in some firms, so make sure you're not underpaying yourself. If their performance merits it, give them a raise; this will demonstrate that they are valued and respected. Consider performance-based bonuses for individuals or teams if you can't afford competitive salaries or raises.

You should give individual and team rewards.

This is an opportunity to improve employee motivation by giving them a goal to strive for. It's an incentive to work hard if a team understands that if senior management accepts their project, they will earn a free reservation at a restaurant or a ticket to a concert. Individuals are in the same boat. Offering incentives can help encourage employees and foster healthy competition.

Establish a positive culture