How to handle crisis in an Organization
The origins of a crisis can be internal or external to the company, sometimes both. If the risk cannot be anticipated, the company must face a situation that can jeopardize its future, sometimes even concisely. There is no easy answer; each situation is specific. But certain rules and interpersonal skills are essential for crisis management.
1- Know how to admit them
Start by recognizing that crises don't just hit others, and your organization can be a victim as well.
2- Share this awareness
It is essential that your entire organization is made aware, and therefore aware, of the likelihood of a crisis occurring.
3- Identify the risks involved
Take a tour of your organization and ask yourself what are the risks, of all kinds, that it faces. This process is a prerequisite for their anticipation.
4- Know how to anticipate them
Because they do not prevent crises, surprise and destabilization, by equipping yourself with a process for detecting abnormalities and risks, you are giving yourself the means to react to it as soon as possible.
5- Know how to detect them
Regular monitoring of the effectiveness of the detection processes is part of effective pre-crisis management. It concerns, in particular, the modalities of transmission of anomalies to the level called upon to treat them.
6- Optimize your relationship with the media
The scope of each crisis will depend on the relationship you have established, before it, with the media.
7- Prepare for the crisis
As a preventive measure, set up a crisis unit for each identified risk. Each crisis is piloted. You will therefore be better armed when a crisis strikes.
8- Take your responsibilities
In a crisis, if your organization has responsibilities, face them frankly. Lying, muteness or concealment discovered will make the situation worse.
9- Develop a communication plan
Say what you do and do what you say. The various stakeholders (consumers, public authorities, local elected representatives, etc.) expect regular and reliable information from you.
10- Take stock
Any crisis contains lessons concerning it and relating to your overall crisis management. Learn to learn lessons and put corrective measures to better prepare for the next crisis.
In conclusion, well-conducted crisis management is a real opportunity to strengthen team cohesion. Learn to work better together and initiate substantive improvement actions. Vis-à-vis the outside world is a way of expressing the reactivity of the company and a way of reminding the customer that he is at the heart of his concerns. In other words, it is an opportunity to rebuild new foundations, provided you act quickly, with discernment and measure.
The main danger in crisis management is not knowing where you are going; it is fundamental not to focus solely on the changes and ruptures in progress and to remind people of what will not change for the employees.
Finally, effective crisis management avoids the feeling of over-responsibility of the teams, thus paralyzing the company. It is a period of opportunities, which demands to surpass oneself. Certain potentials will emerge during this pivotal period.
