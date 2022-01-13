How to grab your readers’ attention: 6 tactics

Grab your readers’ attention in the opening sentence

An article's opening sentence is like a subheading because it has a similar function. If your title sparked the reader's interest, your opening sentence must sustain it. You can do this in several ways: providing shocking information, asking a question, or making a bold statement.

2.Make your argument clear.

The body of the article should provide evidence to back up the opening sentence. It is where you make your argument clear and state your thesis. The reader should never feel lost or confused about what you're trying to convey.

3.Connect with readers emotionally.

Writers often forget that one of the best ways to get readers' attention is by connecting with them emotionally. So whether you make them laugh, cry, or simply feel something, it's important to evoke an emotional response from your audience.

The emotional connection also comes with the bonus of triggering the circuits in the brain that activate decisions and behavior – traits you can use to your advantage.

4.Don't be afraid of controversy.

Every article needs a certain degree of subtlety, but if you want to grab your readers' attention, don't be afraid to stir the pot now and then! Controversy is an effective writing technique that can instantly transform your piece into one everyone will want to talk about.

4.Use images or videos.

You can use the power of images or videos to grab your readers' attention. While text is a powerful tool in its own right, it's very limiting as well - especially if you want to appeal to people who are visual learners! Remember that these visuals should be used sparingly and only when necessary for optimal results.

5.Avoid using filler words like ‘very’ and ‘really.’

Don't you think it's annoying when an author constantly uses these kinds of words? (I sure do!) That's why you should steer clear of them. If your article is strong enough, there will be no need to use them.

However, there are times when there'll be a need for these words. Keep them to a minimum on such occasions; you don't want your readers to get pissed.

So, there you have it - six tactics that you can use to grab your readers' attention and keep them hooked until the very end! Try out these techniques, and don't forget to experiment with different writing styles. The most crucial thing is to stay true to your voice always.