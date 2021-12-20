How to fix the low participation of Women in Tech

Working methods are evolving at an unprecedented speed. Digitization, artificial intelligence and machine learning contribute, through automation, to the disappearance of many repetitive tasks of little or medium specialization.

That must change. Together with companies and education, the government wants to contribute to more women opting for – and continuing to work in – technology. One of the crucial aspects is greater equality in the labor market. Greater gender equality offers huge opportunities for the overall economy, technology sector, businesses and individuals.

Female role models

This agenda describes three developments that the business community, education and government must jointly initiate in order to achieve this ambition. That is, first and foremost, combating gender stereotypes in Nigeria. This will be done by offering female role models a platform and aligning education more closely with girls' perceptions of the world, for example, by creating awareness among and helping teachers. For example, opting for technical education for women should become a self-evident choice.

In the tech sector, we need everyone, especially women. In our country, policy is often aimed at making part-time work possible, but it is better to make full-time work possible for working parents. Women also like to work flexibly so that employers will facilitate that better.

Realizing our ambition requires teamwork. The government must ensure that women's labor participation increases by making work more rewarding and, for example, better arranging childcare. In addition, education must do everything in its power to choose technical studies more obvious for women. The educational curriculum must be in line with the contemporary interests of young people, and girls in particular.

Working in technology is the future.

At the moment, girls are still far in the minority in most technical-vocational courses. How come? Apparently, the image is that technical professions are dirty and poorly paid. But that time has passed. Take a look around a modern car garage or at companies. People work in a clean, often quiet environment behind computers on the most diverse products.