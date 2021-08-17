How to buy YouTube views (3 safe and reliable sites)

Many people have trouble attracting attention to their new YouTube channels. It is not easy when you consider all the competition that exists on the platform. It doesn’t matter what your niche is either. Every niche has a lot of competition on YouTube, so you need to take extra steps to make your channel stand out.

Buying YouTube views is the best step you could ever take. It allows you to bypass all the traditional ways of building viewership to your channel. You don’t have to sit around waiting for views to show up any longer. Instead, you will make the views show up because you are purchasing them.

Four Tips for Buying YouTube Views

Make sure you buy YouTube views from safe and reliable websites. There have been far too many stories of people buying YouTube views from unreliable websites and then ending up with their YouTube accounts getting restricted or banned. This doesn’t have to happen to you. Buy from reliable sites only.

Here are the top four tips to ensure that a merchant website is reliable when looking to buy YouTube views.

1) Reputation

The reputation of a social media traffic vendor is essential. Stay away from new vendors with little to no reputation in the marketplace. Stick with vendors that have been around for several years. Check out their feedback rating on different websites to see if their customers have positive things to say about them. A vendor with a good reputation is a vendor you can trust.

2) Money-Back Guarantee

A truly reputable and professional vendor will offer a money-back guarantee on their services. This guarantee gives you the right to request a refund if you are not satisfied with the YouTube views that you have purchased.

For example, if you purchase thousands of YouTube views that turn out to be fake, you should have the right to receive a refund from the vendor. If the vendor doesn’t offer refunds or money-back guarantees, find a different vendor.

3) Secure Payment Processor

Payment processing security is the key to a safe and reliable website. There needs to be an official third-party payment processor used on the website to process payments for the service provider. The most common payment processor is PayPal, but there could be some credit card merchants used too.

The important thing is to look for a 128-bit SSL connection on the payment page. Your browser will probably have a green icon of a padlock on the top to indicate it is a secure page. Only submit payments on secure pages. Otherwise, your sensitive information runs the risk of getting seen by the wrong people.

4) No Personal Information Required

The ideal merchant website will never ask you for any personal or sensitive information. It will only ask for your YouTube channel username or URL address, but that is all.

Never trust a vendor that asks for your YouTube password because it is a scam. Reputable vendors only need to know the location of your channel. They don’t need your password in order to send views to it.

The Top 3 Safest and Most Reliable Sites

What are the safest and most reliable sites for buying YouTube views? You don’t need to search very hard because we’ve done all the heavy research for you. Below are the top 3 safest and most reliable sites to buy YouTube views based on our research.

1) Stormviews.net

Stormviews is one of the best websites to buy YouTube views. It gives you 100% real viewers at affordable prices. You can choose between a small price of $3.99 or a large price of $1,499 to drive views to your YouTube channel. It all depends on how much money you’re willing to spend and how many views you’d like to get to your channel.

Stormviews offers 24/7 customer support and a fast delivery service. You won’t have to wait long at all for your orders to get fulfilled. They will make sure that authentic users are sent to your YouTube channel as soon as your order is confirmed.

2) Followers.io

Many social media users say that Followers.io is the best site to buy YouTube views. The main reason is that Followers.io provides viewers who actually engage with YouTube channels. They don’t just look at a YouTube channel and click away from the content. They will look at the content for a short time and possibly subscribe or like it. That is what you will want them to do on your channel too.

All transactions on Followers.io are safe and secure. In fact, they even offer a 15-day money-back guarantee on all purchases. That means if you are not happy with their services within 15 days, you can request a 100% refund on the price you paid. No questions asked. That is a pretty good deal, right?

3) Zeru

Zeru is one of the newer YouTube traffic merchant websites on the internet. However, it is also one of the most reliable and secure service providers available. They have a team of social media experts who understand how to grow YouTube channels with authentic views from real people. The best part is that these viewers will want to engage with your content too. What can be more reliable than that?

Conclusion

Now you understand how to buy YouTube views and the importance of safe and reliable merchant websites. There are so many unreliable merchants out there selling views from fake YouTube profiles.

Fortunately, you now know how to identify a good merchant versus a lousy merchant. A good merchant has a fabulous reputation, payment security, money-back guarantees and no personal information requirements. If you can remember these key traits, you can find a good merchant in no time.