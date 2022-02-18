How planning could help the growth of your business

It helps individuals and businesses to improve the future performance by establishing objectives. Helps in strategizing the way forward, for the benefit of an organization.

After deciding on an idea, I usually ask myself a series of questions. If those questions can't be answered, I will drop the ideas, sometimes I ask people about it, their response will push me to go back to my drawing board, I will rethink, re-plan, and re-strategize.

3.Planning usually takes time in business but if you plan well, there is a possibility that the outcome of your business will be good.

If you want to do the Ram Business for instance, especially in Nigeria, there are things you must know, the place to buy, and most importantly the language. I haven't been to the northern part of the country before, so based on my plan, I had to contact a someone that has been buying from the place.

4.Planning helps in facilitating the process which also minimizes all the risk involved in the business.

5.Planning makes the execution process of a project or task easy.

6.Proper planning prevents poor performance.