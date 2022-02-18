RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

How planning could help the growth of your business

Authors:

Ekong John Akwa

No one can predict the future with 100% accuracy.

How planning could help the growth of your business
How planning could help the growth of your business

The future of every business is highly uncertain and the conditions can change anytime. Therefore planning is the basic requirements of all organizations for growth and success. Planning is highly encouraged for the following reasons;

Recommended articles
  1. It helps individuals and businesses to improve the future performance by establishing objectives.
  2. Helps in strategizing the way forward, for the benefit of an organization.

After deciding on an idea, I usually ask myself a series of questions. If those questions can't be answered, I will drop the ideas, sometimes I ask people about it, their response will push me to go back to my drawing board, I will rethink, re-plan, and re-strategize.

3.Planning usually takes time in business but if you plan well, there is a possibility that the outcome of your business will be good.

If you want to do the Ram Business for instance, especially in Nigeria, there are things you must know, the place to buy, and most importantly the language. I haven't been to the northern part of the country before, so based on my plan, I had to contact a someone that has been buying from the place.

4.Planning helps in facilitating the process which also minimizes all the risk involved in the business.

5.Planning makes the execution process of a project or task easy.

6.Proper planning prevents poor performance.

Lastly, ensure you plan your business well before going into it.

Authors:

Ekong John Akwa Ekong John Akwa I am Ekong John Akwa, I have keen interest in Agricultural business. I’m a writer, health enthusiast, content creator, a risk manager, personal finance advocate, life lesson preacher and a family advocate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ghana cedi ranked 2nd worst among 15 top-performing currencies in Africa

Ghana cedi ranked 2nd worst among 15 top-performing currencies in Africa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Davido's loyal aide Israel DMW involved in an accident, crashes new car gift

Davido's loyal aide Israel DMW involved in an accident, crashes new car gift

Offset pampers Cardi B with $375K watch and 6 expensive bags as Vals Day gift (VIDEO)

Offset pampers Cardi B with $375K watch and 6 expensive bags as Vals Day gift (VIDEO)

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Chief Imam dies at 130, leaves 290 grandchildren, 200 great grandchildren behind

Chief Imam dies at 130, leaves 290 grandchildren, 200 great grandchildren behind

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Trending

Ghana cedi ranked 2nd worst among 15 top-performing currencies in Africa

Ghana cedi

One of Nigeria's biggest and oldest construction companies is diversifying into cashew processing; here's how that is going

Julius Berger has diversified into cashew processing

1 Big mistake to never make when using loan apps

1 big mistake to never make when using loan apps

Bolt increases ride prices for customers in Lagos

A Bolt driver (image used for illustration) [Bolt]