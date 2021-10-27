RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

How payment gateways affect your business

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Businesses, especially those in the e-commerce sector have grown exponentially over the last decade. Most of these businesses share a goal.

How payment gateways affect your business
How payment gateways affect your business

That goal is to offer a secure and convenient platform for customers to conduct straightforward transactions. Consumers can also enjoy the seamless delivery of goods.

Recommended articles

To facilitate this process, businesses must use a payment gateway that offers efficiency. This type of system brings tons of benefits. The chief of them is increasing consumer loyalty. An e-commerce business can't be managed without a payment gateway. This piece discusses how a payment gateway can affect your business.

A payment gateway is a mediator between an eCommerce platform and a payment processor. A payment gateway offers a secure payment authorization for e-commerce businesses. It ensures that all card transactions go through the specified card provider. It is easy to use and the final phase of an online sales process.

First of all, gateways are designed to show your orders alongside different relevant tools. They are also built in a way that fraud is limited during the screening process. There are many gateway fraud detection software available on reliable payment gateways. These solutions incorporate the following: delivery to address and confirmation, AVS checks, computer thumbprint innovation, velocity pattern examination, geolocation, and identity morphing identification.

A payment gateway can ultimately improve how your business performs because it allows you to accept online payments. There are many benefits that a payment gateway offers including:

A platform that offers a fast and seamless checkout process is a must for online businesses. This is something that customers need. A payment gateway is reliable because it enables this feature thus making online shopping easy for customers.

One study has shown that nearly 87% of consumers typically cancel their purchasing order if they have to use a checkout or payment method that is complex. According to another study, it was observed that most customers make impulse purchases of more than 40% online due to seamless payment processing. Hence, when customers have been provided with easy payment processing they'll undoubtedly increase their buying thus improving your overall sales.

Paystudio: white label payment gateway complies with existing security standards set by financial regulators. This allows them to provide secure transactions between consumers and businesses.

A payment gateway is crucial to the final phase of an online sales process. The benefits listed above show how important a payment gateway is to every business. Unfortunately, choosing the right payment gateway solution for your e-commerce business can be challenging. You must go for a solution that will offer reliability, security, and efficiency. The right payment gateway must meet the needs of your business.

The best payment gateways are the ones that allow you to integrate your brand logo and colors so your customer has no idea that you are using a third-party service. These are called white-label payment gateways.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

Trending

Elon Musk is now set to become the 1st trillionaire on the planet

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

CBN says eNaira will be unveiled on Monday

CBN says eNaira will be unveiled on Monday (Pavestones Legal)

Buhari eyes $29 billion injection with e-Naira launch

L-R: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele at the launch of e-Naira [Presidency]

First Bank Holdings confirms Otedola as majority shareholder

First Bank Holdings confirms Femi Otedola as majority shareholder (Dailynews)