How online entertainment in Sweden is taking over Europe

In this article, you will learn about some of the top entertainment options in Sweden, and how its online entertainment industry is taking over Europe.

Live Music Venues

Sweden has always been known for its live music output. Some of the biggest names in music these days, from the likes of Swedish House Mafia to Zara Larsson and Icona Pop have all derived from this country. It is no surprise, as Sweden has a thriving music scene with venues across the country.

The most famous include Debaser Medis which is located in central Sodermalm and focuses on big names in rock. There is also Fasching, which is in central Stockholm and hosts jazz, soul and world music acts from around the globe.

Casinos

For casino lovers, Sweden is a fantastic spot to be, with gambling legal in Sweden for those over 18. You can enjoy the atmosphere of a land-based casino across the four casinos in the country — located in Stockholm, Goteborg, Malmo, and Sundsvall. There are also quite a few exciting tournaments on offer for those who enjoy them and like the thrill of the competition. You can play slots and find blackjack games in local bars or on ferries too.

Online casinos are also a great option for those who love a huge game selection and the accessibility that the digital world offers. Online gambling has been legal in the country since 2002, which has led to a healthy marketplace. There is a huge array of options when it comes to games, including slots, online poker, online bingo and more from places like 888 Casino. Only the casinos that are licensed by the government can advertise their services in the country.

Virtual Reality

The rise of virtual reality technology has meant it has become more mainstream these days. At VR Malmo in Malmo, you can immerse yourself in some of your favourite games. It is a really thrilling way to enjoy VR if you have not got a headset of your own.

The film industry

Sweden’s film industry is not yet rivalling Hollywood, but it’s getting there. Swedish cinema has had quite a few hits as of late, and loads of screen talent that have made their way to LA. Some of their big hits include Oscar nominated The Square from 2017, Let the Right One In (2008) and of course we can’t forget The Seventh Seal (1957) which may be considered one of the best films of all time by critics.

Some of the country’s most famous acting talent includes Greta Garbo, Stellan Skarsgard, Alexander Skarsgard, Malin Akerman, Pter Stormare and more.

The rise of Nordic Entertainment Group

One of the biggest reasons that Sweden is taking over Europe through online entertainment is through Nordic Entertainment Group. A pan-Nordic entertainment and media company in Stockholm, the company operates loads of media output including Viaplay and Viafree video streaming services, TV and radio channels, V pay-TV channels and production companies.

The Viaplay streaming service has had huge success, especially over the past year. Its subscriber base has jumped by 25% year-on-year in the quarter to March. It now has 3.147 million subscribers, with total streamed minutes up 16% year on year.

Comparable to Netflix, the streaming service offers unlimited access to seasons of popular television series and films as well as live sporting events and content for children.

Viafree is a free video streaming service which includes recent TV episodes, special content and sports for those who watch it.

Will Sweden’s ascension to online entertainment dominance continue?

If the numbers are any indication, it looks like that might be the case. Viaplay has done incredibly well these past few years and has become a real competitor to similar platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Their online casinos are fantastic and feature a wide range of gaming experiences — as well as those that you can visit across the country. And of course, Sweden continues to showcase and produce talent across musical and film industries.

It is a hub of all thing entertainment, and it looks like it won’t slow down any time soon. It is a fantastic place to visit and live for those who work in the industries and enjoy them.