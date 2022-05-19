How Malta Guinness refreshed thousands of Muslims with Special Edition Pack during Ramadan

Pulse Nigeria

In addition to the mosque visits, Malta Guinness also engaged consumers across Shopping Malls in Abuja, Kano, Ibadan and Ilorin, notably Bayero Mall in Kano, Jabi lake Mall in Abuja, and Cocoa Mall in Ibadan. Shoppers were treated to a variety of free Malta Guinness drinks, entertainment and gift items – a testament to Malta Guinness’s brand purpose to create a World of Good for everyone.

The Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, Ife Odedere, said the Ramadan Campaign reaffirms Malta Guinness’s commitment to sharing goodness with Nigerians irrespective of religion or location. “Malta Guinness is all about sharing goodness, and our Ramadan-branded cans was one way we identified with our Muslim consumers while encouraging them to share goodness with others”. He added.

In addition to the consumer engagement activities, Malta Guinness partnered with influential social media content creators to showcase the various ways in which Malta Guinness could be consumed either during Suhur or Iftar reaching over 2 million consumers and generating over 3 million combined views to much consumer acclaim.

For more exciting details about the Limited-Edition Malta Guinness pack, follow @maltaguinessng on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

