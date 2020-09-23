The price of BTC moved from a meager $900 to an all-time high of $20,000 for 1BTC. That year, it fell to $15,000, which highlighted how volatile the price of Bitcoin could be.

In no time, several people on the internet were seeking news ways they could make a profit in the midst of these price swings.

In the height of the Bitcoin fever, Bitcoin CFDs (or bitcoin futures trading) were introduced on most forex broker platforms. With Bitcoin CFDs, highly skilled traders can now take advantage of the sharp swings in price irrespective of the direction the price of the asset goes. With CFD, traders can now profit when they go short or long.

If you feel the price of Bitcoin may increase, you’ll simply buy BTC/USD. You’ll make a profit from this rise if you correctly predict the market price. This is known as “Going Long.”

If you think Bitcoin’s price will fall, you simply sell BTC/USD. You’ll make a profit from this process if the market price matches your prediction. This process is known as “Going short.”

At this time, thanks to the combination of margin trading and leverage, Bitcoin has become a preferred tradable asset for several traders.

What Is Bitcoin Leverage Trading?

For those that don’t know what Bitcoin leverage trading is, it simply is trading Bitcoin CFDs while taking advantage of all leverages provided by brokers.

For instance, if you trade BTC with a 50:1 leverage offering on Bitcoin CFDs, that means you have the chance of trading about $5,000 worth of BTC with as little as $100.

Even though you don’t possess any cryptocurrency, that doesn’t stop you from making a massive profit by making use of leverage to speculate on BTC’s price.

Fundamentally, when we talk about leverage in CFDs, it gives you the power to control much larger sums than the amount that is deposited in your account.

How I used $100 to earn $2,000 in a month on BTCC

Ideally, there are several features you should be on the lookout for in a platform before investing your money. My recommended platform for all Bitcoin CFDs has always been BTCC for several reasons. However, before we delve into the reasons for choosing BTCC, we need to understand how Bitcoin leverage trading works.

How Bitcoin Leverage Trading Works?

Bitcoin leverage trade lets you control more substantial positions, which will improve your profit margin. In most cases, there’s every chance you can get about 10 or 20 times the sum needed to open the position.

A margin is the sum you deposit for a trade to open in Bitcoin leverage trading. Hence, before you can open a 50:1 leverage trade, the broker will need a 2 percent margin – i.e. about 2 percent of the size of the trade before the position can be opened.

Therefore, if the Bitcoin position you want to open is worth $100,000, the least sum you can have in your account is $2,000.

With Bitcoin leverage trading, you can achieve more with considerably fewer resources. However, you have to keep in mind that this also works in reverse the moment you enter a position that does not work in your favor.

If you are an unleveraged trader, you will lose a little less than 10 percent of your capital if the price of Bitcoin goes against you by 10%. On the other hand, a leveraged trader will lose 100 percent of the margin requirement. The total sum in the trading account will determine if this can cause a margin call.

Even though it sounds a little extreme to lose 100 percent of your deposit, the volatility in BTC price has sometimes caused a value swing of 10 percent in a week. In more extreme cases, the value of Bitcoin could drop about 30 percent in one week. Considering this, always remember the risk before you take a leveraged Bitcoin trading position.

Why You Should Trade With BTCC

The name BTCC needs no introduction in the cryptocurrency industry as they’ve been associated with quality service, integrity and professionalism. Having served more than 6 million users worldwide since its launch in 2011, the company does not seem to be relaxing on its stride.

As a testament to how fast they are spreading their tentacles around the world, the company has since moved from its headquarters in Hong Kong to other parts of the world. Presently, they have opened new offices in almost all the major countries of the world.

After using this platform for several transactions, I can say it is fast, transparent and free from manipulations of any kind.

BTCC still stands as one of the cryptocurrency exchanges in the world that has never been hacked. Not only are they the longest-running crypto exchange in the world, but their commitment to their users worldwide is also unmatched. Their trading platform gives the best user experience you can get, and it is backed up by state of the art security.

At every point in time that I had a need to contact customer support, I was responded to in the shortest possible time. The platform has several ways in which you can contact them. There’s a live chat feature available together with email support for you to choose from.

Another thing I find that’s amazing about the platform is their low investment threshold. They offer 100 times leverage trading, and every transaction can be carried out with as little as 0.5 USDT. BTCC also supports about nine of the top cryptocurrencies, and they offer leveraging of about 150 times on USDT perpetual contracts.

Irrespective of the kind of device you are using, the BTCC app will work seamlessly. You can download the app on Google’s Playstore or Apple’s iOS. Your personal data is protected by the latest encryption software, and their website is also protected by the best SSL.

With all these in mind, there’s no doubt that you should start earning from Bitcoin CFDs with the required peace of mind.

Go for a free account on BTCC in seconds and then try leverage trading. The deposit amount is as low as 0.5 USDT. And if your first deposit is 500 USDT or above BTCC will give you a bonus of up to 2000 USDT.

Note: The futures contracts on BTCC are USDT-margined, and that means you need to have USDT to do the trading.

Tip: If you like to trade on the go, you can download BTCC Mobile APP which will give you a better trading experience than the web.

