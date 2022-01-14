RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

How I made over 7 million naira last year working in UK company from Nigeria

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Some seven years ago, my income was nothing to talk about. Life was brutish and difficult. Then, at that point, I got to know about some oversea gigs that earned me about a million naira monthly.

How I made over 7 million Naira last year working in UK company from Nigeria
How I made over 7 million Naira last year working in UK company from Nigeria

This is no fiction; I made these digits while working from my flat in Lagos. Maybe to some persons facts like these are too greasy for the ears but here I am to tell you that ‘yes, this is very possible’ and a lot of people are already earning fat paycheck from Companies overseas. You can earn even more, It’s not solely about your acquired or not acquired skills.

Recommended articles

Many Companies Overseas are looking to employ from countries with lower costs of living compared to theirs, in doing so some companies overseas get to spend less for employment and still get quality work.

This is good for you as a job seeker residing in Nigeria, all you have to do is position yourself in the right channel. Believe me when i tell you that this companies are already looking for you and they pay around $7 - $65 hourly for your services depending on your skill and experience.

And with global changes in technology and more recently the pandemic, over 74% of companies plan to shift some of their employees to remote working permanently.

Get Jobs in UK, Canada and US

My name is Josh, when we started Positive Jobs, we wanted to create a channel for talented people to access better jobs that would provide worthy rewards for their time and passion. We understood the challenges young people in Africa face in terms of job availability and adequate remuneration and we knew it was time to back it up with serious action.

Operating under the legal trademark of Positive Group UK, we are creating better livelihood opportunities for African talent by linking them up with requisite jobs and forward thinking companies globally.

Pressured by popular demand, we had put together a webinar where we will be sharing with you our experiences and 5 Killer ways to align yourself and get your Dream Job Overseas. Attend the FREE webinar and you will not only get better jobs, but you'll be bursting with better opportunities necessary for a better life and wellbeing for yourself, your families and your community.

To register for the FREE webinar use this link: https://positiveng.co/freewebinar.

For more inquiries you can mail is at josh@positiveng.co

----

#FeaturebyPositive

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sex tape: IG dancer Janemena credits her 'small boobs' for saving her

Sex tape: IG dancer Janemena credits her 'small boobs' for saving her

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

PULSE LIST: 15 politicians who want to take Buhari’s job in 2023

PULSE LIST: 15 politicians who want to take Buhari’s job in 2023

Having a hard time getting wet? Here's why and how to fix it

Having a hard time getting wet? Here's why and how to fix it

Robert Mensah: Legendary goalkeeper’s son commits suicide

Robert Mensah: Legendary goalkeeper’s son commits suicide

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new Land Cruisers for being a good wife (WATCH)

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new Land Cruisers for being a good wife (WATCH)

Why does a man's love for you reduce after some time?

Why does a man's love for you reduce after some time?

Nigerians turn off VPNs, but what is the cost of Twitter's return?

Nigerians turn off VPNs, but what is the cost of Twitter's return?

Trending

Increasing social media engagement

Increasing social media engagement

Ways to build customer loyalty

Ways to build customer loyalty

How to buy Cryptocurrencies in Nigeria in 2022

Looking to invest in Crypto in Nigeria this year, here’s a comprehensive step-by-step guide on how to buy crypto in 2022.

Want to get new customers faster? Avoid these rookie marketing mistakes

Want to get new customers faster? Avoid these rookie marketing mistakes