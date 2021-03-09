Yes, there may be exceptions that are not mentioned within the laws, and areas that need looking at, but what Nigeria has set up, thanks to the Nigerian Lottery Commission means that they are ahead of many others in Africa.

But what about other countries elsewhere, such as developing casino nations, where does Nigeria stand in comparison and will other countries learn from what Nigeria is currently doing?

What Other Countries Should Look Towards Nigeria?

There has been a big boom in gambling in India recently, and this is certainly a country that could learn from Nigeria. If you look at Indian casino online details at websites like luckydice.in you will see that anyone targeting the Indian market can do so with any gambling license.

This is where Nigeria stands out and does something to protect players, by being regulated in the country itself. In terms of player protection and ensuring as much as possible is above board, India would be wise to set up a commission just like the one we see in Nigeria to deal with all of this.

When it comes to Indian gaming, many card games such as Andar Bahar and Teen Patti are popular within the country. More people are now looking to play these games online, and unless there is going to be a block on this, which seems highly unlikely, India needs to protect these people. It’s not just casino gaming either, with the Indian Premier League being the best T20 cricket league in the world, sports betting is also becoming popular in the country.

Of course, let’s not say that the Nigerian way of handling gambling at the moment is perfect, and there are steps to take that will improve this. However, when you see the control inside the country, it shows exactly what places like India are missing at the moment.

Where Can Nigeria Improve Further?

So, talking of Nigeria not being perfect, where can the country improve? If you look at the latest Nigerian entertainment news you will see that we all get our entertainment in a variety of different ways.

However, many things listed here all have one thing in common and this is the fact that they are driven by the online world. More people in Nigeria are going online for solutions to every aspect of their life, and this includes gambling.

There is no specific mention about online gambling in the laws and regulations that are currently in place, which is beginning to look a little dated considering how the world is changing. This needs addressing as soon as possible, and will keep players safe while also addressing the slight differences between online gambling and going into your local casino.

Nigeria has a good start, but small improvements are needed and this is one of them.

*This is a featured post.