With gift cards, the problem associated with carrying cash around is resolved. More so, it can also serve as the perfect gift for a loved one.
How Cardvest is promoting choice and flexibility for gift card traders
A gift card is an alternative means of payment. It can be used to purchase items in retail stores, gas stations, restaurants, and other locations that accept them. The cards are usually preloaded with funds by the card recipient before they can be presented at locations that accept them.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng