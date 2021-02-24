In other words, thanks to technology gamers have gaming PCs that can take on any game, next-gen graphics, and even new kinds of markets.

Mobile gaming rose to fame and is now a considerable chunk of the industry thanks to technology. Well, you get the point, there can’t be progress without tech advancements and trends. One current trend stands out in particular. Bitcoin is the trend in question and since you and everyone else have heard of it, you must be wondering why it’s so popular?

Well, it’s changing the way people look at currencies. That’s why it’s made it into the gaming industry and some online gaming venues accept it as a viable payment method. But there’s more. Blockchain technology is pretty inspiring to game developers which is why they decided to make a few Bitcoin games.

These are among the first ones in the crypto gaming market which is the latest addition to the industry. Moreover, these are titles that come from various genres. Here are some of them:

Bitcoin Hero

If you’re looking to become a Bitcoin trader then Bitcoin Hero is right up your alley. It’s a trading simulator app that can help you get some practice on a virtual trading market. You have Bitcoin assets with real-time prices and several tools that will help you analyze the market. By doing so, you’ll be able to make key decisions in various situations both in the app and in real-time.

Alternatively, you can take a risk-free approach if you want to. Thanks to the trading platforms you can do so. One prime trading platform is bitcoinprime.io and you’ll need to make an account to make use of its services. A minimum deposit is also required. This platform makes use of a sophisticated algorithm that does the trading for you.

But you’ll need to set it to enjoy your profits. That’s why you have several tutorials that you need to go over before you start using the platform. A demo account is also available if you want to test the platform. Once you go over all of this then you’re free to take the platform for a test by going live.

Splinterlands

Unlike the previous entry, this title is actually a trading card game. You’ll have lots of factions to choose from and plenty of opponents to face. By doing so, you’ll get stronger and your deck will get better. Also, you can use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to get new cards and other collectibles that will improve your chances and give you an upper hand in future duels

Bitcoin Blast

Bitcoin Blast takes the symbol for Bitcoin and presents it in multiple colors. This is a matching game so you’ll need to match as many symbols as you can. This will give you points and propel you further into the game. Also, if you get enough points you’ll get pretty amazing prizes that come in various amounts of Bitcoin. In other words, you’ll be able to relax and get some Bitcoin by playing Bitcoin Blast.

Conclusion

These are 3 examples of the Bitcoin games that you will come across. Naturally, there are more available and more will be on the way as Bitcoin becomes more popular. The gaming industry is all about progress and that’s the reason why it has stayed strong throughout the years. It’s a community that constantly evolves which is why Bitcoin’s spot is safe in it. This means more Bitcoin games and more satisfied gamers.

