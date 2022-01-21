Here is why you should learn a vocational skill this year

Many Nigerians have now realized the importance of vocational skills to back up their university and polytechnic certificates.

Instead of relying solely on school certificates to get jobs, a lot of young Nigerians are switching to vocational skills to actualise their dreams.

Even graduates are adding vocational skills to their resumes.

However, this does not mean getting a degree is completely useless.

If you have the bandwidth, you can juggle a nine-to-five job with a side hustle.

But what is that one vocational skill that really pays well?

In a chat with Pulse, many Nigerian youths who have decided to skill up in 2022 identified website designing, baking, photography, graphic and video editing, forex treading, fashion designing, investments, and cryptocurrencies as vocations they’ll like to venture into.

The good news is that it takes between three to five months to learn the basics of these vocational skills.

Young Nigerians like Racheal David, who is an accountant by profession took advantage of her baking skill to augment her income.

The graduate of the National Open University said she stepped up her business last year by registering it.

She said: “In 2021, I was able to do this business registration, so that helps me a lot. I also am a baker, so making cake in 2021 was a big shot for me. I made snacks and that made me to also learn how to improve my skills and made me to discover that for you to remain in the markets, you need to be updated.”

Besides baking, Racheal believes she has another vocational skill she would like to take advantage of in 2022.

“Sales generally pays a lot. Even as a baker, you need to be able to market your products. So if you know how to market your products, you can. You are good to go. So it doesn’t matter what you do as an individual, you should be able to sell your products,” she said.

For Adebola Adeola, the goal is to skill up this year with forex trading.

“I really want to learn forex trading. It’s something I’ve always wanted to learn. And there this year, I’m surely going to do that”, she said.

Daniel Adekoya has a plan to become a web and graphic designer. He said he had learnt a bit of the two when he was in school before he dropped out.

And for Chris Emeka, it is all about learning more and going back to his phone business.

“I would like to learn more. I want to go back to my business on importing phones, London used, Original phones. That’s what I intend to do this 2022”.

Gloria Akpan is willing to venture into TV presenting. “I know that and a lot of other things like photography.”

But while many embrace digital skills, James Ajibade prefers carpentry.

“I ventured into carpentry in 2021 and it’s paved the way for me.”

Mastering a vocational skill is no doubt an important step to entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

In 2022, learning one skill or the other will do you some good. It won't cost you much to skill up and add value to yourself. Just do it!