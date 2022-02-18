Here are 5 simple steps to keep your crypto safe

However, Binance has certain safety measures in place to ensure one does not fall victim. Services like the P2P escrow guarantee that both buyers and sellers are protected from such situations. On one hand, the escrow helps buyers open an appeal if the counterparty defaults in releasing the cryptocurrency after payment; while on the other, sellers are also protected by holding the crypto in a temporary deposit within the escrow service until after payment from the counterparty has been verified. The cryptocurrency is returned to the seller if the payment is not verified within a specified timeframe.